In Partnership With the First Lady of Ghana, Merck Foundation Calls for Applications for Media Recognition Awards 2018 to Eliminate Infertility Stigma

Category Multimedia Print Media Online Media Radio Prize Money USD 3000 USD 1000 USD 1000 USD 1000

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership withannounces the opening of the application period for the ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media recognition Awards 2018 for Ghana and the rest of Africa. The winners will be announced during the 6th edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary which will be conducted in October 2019 in Accra Ghana, co-chaired by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Her Excellency First Lady of Ghana.The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Ghana and rest of Africa.emphasized, “I strongly believe in the critical role media play to sensitize communities. Therefore we created these media awards last year with the aim to recognize the outstanding journalistic coverage that enhances the public engagement and understanding of infertility, breaking its stigma and emphasizing the need to change the social perception of it in African communities.”“Few other initiatives to get the desired culture shift includein partnership with Ghana Journalism Society. Creating songs and movies in partnership with Ghanaian artists to address this topic and educate people across the country which will require supporting film making industry and students of thein Ghana. Also, involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of Infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved through supporting the young fashion designers and student ofto come up with innovative ideas to reach youth,”Merck Foundation will organize theonfor media representatives, focusing on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Ghana and rest of Africa. It is designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues.Merck Foundation has also provided technical training to four candidates from Ghana under their ‘Merck Africa Embryology Training Program’ to help build capacity in the field of infertility in the country. The program will be scaled up under the umbrella of the long term partnership with theMerck Foundation has also been empowering many infertile women in Ghana by building a productive life for them by setting up businesses of their choice for them, as women are much more than just mothers.Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms.Entries can be submitted tillEntries can be submitted via email toMerck Foundation recently concluded a ceremony to announce the winners of the ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. The ceremony was attended by over 200 journalists from 17 African countries.The Award from thewas given to Ms. Namukabo L Werungah and her team from NTV Kenya for their excellent story namedThe First Award from thewas received by Mr. Gardy Chacha, Senior Health and Science Reporter from Standard Newspaper, Kenya. He was selected for his soul-stirring story namedThe First Award from thewas given to Ms. Molatelo Mainetje, News and Current Affair Producer and Documentary Filmmaker from South Africa for her short film called ‘Ms. Asha Bakidusa, Journalist with Royal Media Services Limited, Under Bahari FM, Kenya was given the First Award for thefor her program onAll the award winners were present during the ceremony to collect their award.Source: Businesswire