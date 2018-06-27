Indian Online Poker Championship Returns With a Grand INR 7+ Crores GTD

by businesswireindia.com

The Spartan Poker has announced the 2edition of IOPC – India Online Poker Championship. This online extravagant tournament is going to be a 10-day fiesta of a total of 55 rounds. The previous edition that ended on a grand note and the growing awareness about the online Poker playing industry have raised the benchmark and hence the flagship tournament this time offers guaranteed prize-pool of over INR 7 Crores.The showstopper of the tournament is the luxury SUV Jeep Compass which is up for grabs. The other goodies include a Bajaj Dominar 400, a Bose Sound Bar, an Apple Watch along with many lucrative cash and gift prizes. Apart from this, The Spartan Poker will be attracting Poker magnets with leaderboard prize of 30 lakhs.There are 16 featured events this time with huge cash prizes and giveaways at various stages of the game. The main event and the millionaire round will be the attraction of the gala with both the events offering 1 crore each to the respective lucky winners.Speaking about the IOPC tournament, Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-Founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said, "The IOPC tournament is a platform where Poker players from across the globe can prove their mettle in the sport. With a participation of over 100k across tournaments every month and the rising awareness for Poker, we look forward to an exciting tournament with several edge-of-the-seat moments."