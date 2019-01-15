India’s Largest Spelling Competition is Back with its 11th Season Classmate Spell Bee is Buzzing Across Schools in India

The National Champion will win a grand prize of Rs. 2,00,000 apart from the opportunity to witness the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee 2019 with a parent in Washington D.C., U.S.A.

Classmate, India's No.1 Notebook Brand by ITC and Radio Mirchi are back with Season 11 of India’s largest spelling competition for school students, Classmate Spell Bee. The competition provides an appropriate platform for the country’s best spellers to identify their strengths and achieve recognition for their unique spelling skills. The spelling extravaganza, promises to deliver a bigger and better experience than it did in its last season. It will travel to more than 1000 schools across 30 cities and will reach out to more than 6,50,000 students from standards 5 to 9. Students from around India can also participate online at www.classmatespellbee.in. The top 16 participants of the competition also get to showcase their skills on national television on The Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids and Discovery Tamil. Classmate believes that every child is unique, inspired by this belief, the theme for the competition ‘Every child is unique and so is every word’ centers around the brand’s philosophy of celebrating uniqueness.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Shailendra Tyagi, Chief Executive, ITC’s Education and Stationery Products Business, said, "Classmate has always endeavored to recognize, nurture & celebrate the uniqueness of every child. Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 takes Classmate’s brand thought of celebrating uniqueness further as it gives students yet another opportunity to identify and showcase their distinctive talents and skills on a nationwide platform. Classmate Spell Bee season 11 builds on the scale we achieved last year with the aim of reaching out to an even larger number of students across schools and cities in India, through a school contact program coupled with a dedicated website to engage students. The brand promises to support a child’s dreams with an equally unique & world class set of stationery products like notebooks, writing, drawing, art stationery and math instruments."

Mr. Mahesh Shetty, C.O.O., Entertainment Network (India) Limited said, “Every year Spell Bee is connecting more integrally with students, parents and teachers. Having started off as a spelling competition, it is today a landmark event that propagates the education of the English language at the highest level. It brings together some of the brightest children from across the country on one of the most credible edutainment based platforms. This year the competition will garner participation from across 30 cities through our on-ground efforts to add to robust participation online. Like every year, the competition will be televised to encourage students to showcase their skills on a national platform and prepare for the upcoming season. What makes the competition special is the pride that participants take in participating in it and in making it what it has become today.”

Mr. Abhishek Anand, Marketing Manager, Classmate and the marketing team at ITC’s ESPB have customized this multi layered engagement platform to drive student outreach and participation.

Season 10 saw Classmate Spell Bee actively engaged with its consumers through a dedicated website. Specialized content was created for students through learning modules, tests, interactive blogs and contests. The focus this year is to create a holistic educative experience for participants using a versatile mobile app and web based learning and practice solutions.

Classmate’s philosophy – be better than yourself stems from the understanding that every child is unique and encourages the child to chase his or her future self, and to be judged only on their own metrics, not anyone else’s. Everyone should compete with themselves and not with others. Classmate endeavours to help children improve and be better through a world class range of stationery products such as notebooks, pens, mechanical pencils, math instruments and art stationery.

Gratification details of Classmate Spell Bee Season 11

The National Champion of Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 will win a grand prize of Rs. 2,00,000/- apart from the opportunity to witness the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019 with a parent in Washington D.C., U.S.A. in an all-expenses paid trip. The 4 semi-finalists will win a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each. The grand prize for the winner of Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 and those for the semi-finalists have been specifically designed by Classmate to help encourage and enable students to follow their heart’s true calling.

The initial phase of the competition will comprise of an on-ground exercise where children will be given spelling tests in schools. Top scorers from the school level will battle it out in the gruelling city finale round and the best performing students will make it to the semi-finals from there. The top 10 students from each city will then appear for an online test which will choose the best 16 spellers from across India. These students will then battle it out in the grand finale to win the title of Classmate Spell Bee Champion.

This year, Times NIE is the e ducation partner, Discovery Kids is the production and television partner and Victor Tango is the event partner for the property.

About Classmate, Education & Stationery Products Business, ITC Limited

ITC made its entry to the education and stationery business with its Paperkraft brand in the office stationery segment in 2002; and later expanded into the popular student notebook segment with its Classmate brand in 2003. By 2007, Classmate became the largest Student Notebook brand in the country. Together, Classmate and Paperkraft offer a range of products in the Education & Stationery space to the quality seeking discerning consumer, providing unrivalled value in terms of product construction & price.

Classmate and Paperkraft have become a natural extension of consumers. Meticulous understanding of consumer needs helped create a relevant and comprehensive portfolio of stationery products created to the highest exacting standards of performance and safety satisfying the needs of different consumer sets.

Classmate’s portfolio today comprises of offerings spanning across notebooks, Pens (Ball, Gel, Roller and Fountain Pens), pencils (Mechanical and Wood Cased), Mathematical Drawing Instruments, Erasers, Sharpeners, Scales and Art Stationery (Wax crayons, colour pencils, sketch pens and oil pastels).

ITC is the manufacturer of India's first Ozone treated environment friendly Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF) pulp, paper and paperboard. It blends its knowledge of image processing, printing and conversion garnered from Packaging & Printing Business with its brand building and trade marketing & distribution strengths resident in its FMCG business to offer superior value products to consumers.

About Radio Mirchi

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), popularly known as Mirchi, owns 73 frequencies and is advertising partner for another 3, across 63 cities, making it India’s largest private FM radio broadcaster. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now operates across the country with 4 distinct brands – Mirchi, Mirchi Love, Kool & Ishq (advertising partner of TV today network). With the highest listenership across the country and a track record of developing innovative content, Mirchi has been expanding and retaining its audiences and advertisers through the years.

Mirchi has delighted listeners and the industry with its exciting properties such as Mirchi Music Awards (in 8 languages) & Mirchi Top 20. Mirchi is also the biggest concert player in the country. Mirchi’s initial foray into digital space has helped it gain a strong position – 21 online radio stations, biggest radio website & biggest on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube. Mirchi was also the 1st Indian brand to go international with the launch of the brand in the UAE. Mirchi also launched in Bahrain on 18th March, 2018. Mirchi can also be heard at T3 international airport, Delhi. With such a wide presence, on-air, on-ground & on digital, Mirchi is truly everywhere!