Infor Recognized With Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Indian Enterprise Asset Management Solution Product Leadership Award

by businesswireindia.com

Infor

, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, has been recognized for its best practices in Product Leadership in the Indian Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Solution industry at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India Best Practices Awards Banquet.

This award recognizes Infor CloudSuite EAM, a solution that is helping more than 5,000 organizations (globally) digitize and optimize maintenance operations, automate processes, better manage and track assets, drive strategic decisions and enhance growth.Reliability, competitive differentiation, operational efficiency, performance value, customer acquisition, and ownership experience were the key factors for Infor’s selection.

Congratulating Infor on the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Infor’s EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) solution is helping organizations maximize maintenance productivity by automating asset condition monitoring and incorporating innovative workflow, artificial intelligence, analytics, Internet of Things and alert management among others onto a single, integrated repository. Infor’s EAM software further provides its customers with all the information that is essential to make better, more strategic decisions to extend asset life, increase safety and enhance profitability.”

Receiving the award recognition, Ranga Pothula, Managing Director, India Business Unit & SVP Global Delivery Services, Infor said, “We are honored and humbled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our purpose-built asset management software. We are continuously working towards driving business transformation for our customers in India. This recognition reaffirms our stance in the EAM industry while we continue to deliver productivity to businesses as they overcome industry-specific challenges by efficiently deploying technology that puts users at ease. We enable businesses to leverage data science and integrate it into existing systems, to achieve enterprise-wide digital transformation.”

Frost & Sullivan Awards are presented to companies that demonstrate best practices across industries. The Awards are recognition of their innovation, commitment, technological innovation, customer service, and successful business strategies required to advance in the global marketplace. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence, and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals.

Source: Businesswire