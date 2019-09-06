Ingram Micro Named Global Distributor for Microsoft HoloLens 2

by businesswireindia.com

Building on the success of its global IoT (internet of things) business, Ingram Micro Inc. announced it has been authorized globally to market, sell and support the Microsoft HoloLens 2. The win is a direct result of Ingram Micro’s global and expanding focus on Advanced Solutions and IoT, as well as emerging, complementary technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and most recently mixed reality.

“It’s an exciting time of innovation, collaboration and change across the IT industry – especially when it comes to IoT and immersive technologies where the business applications are growing exponentially,” says Mike Zilis, executive vice president and group president, Ingram Micro. “We’re seeing a growing demand for mixed reality and IoT in a variety of vertical markets across the globe. Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 brings vast business opportunities to the IT channel which will be supported as part of our global practice and our broader IoT go-to-market with our channel partners worldwide.”

As part of the deal, Ingram Micro and Microsoft will take a phased approach to marketing and selling Microsoft HoloLens 2, starting in North America and select areas of EMEA and Asia Pacific. The new Microsoft portfolio is being supported by Ingram Micro’s global IoT practice, which was established in 2017, and is differentiated by its online marketplace and uniquely orchestrated and growing “secure-by-design” portfolio of solutions, kits, components and services.

“Ingram Micro’s integrated IoT and mixed reality strategy is aligned with Microsoft’s vision of intelligent edge and intelligent cloud computing, and will help us jointly enable businesses across the globe to work smarter using and learning from the experience HoloLens delivers,” says Matt Fleckenstein, Head of Mixed Reality Marketing at Microsoft. “Microsoft is pleased to expand our relationship with Ingram Micro and work across the organization to bring HoloLens 2 to the global channel.”

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 will be on display at the upcoming Ingram Micro IoT Summit in Irvine, Calif., Sept. 4 – 5, 2019. Channel partners can learn more about the inaugural event and register to attend here.

For more information about Ingram Micro and its IoT, AI or mixed reality solutions email [email protected] or visit the Ingram Micro IoT Marketplace at https://iot.ingrammicro.com/.

