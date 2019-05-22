INMA Reveals Global Media Awards Winners

by businesswireindia.com

The news industry’s most innovative initiatives were honoured in New York (USA) by the International News Media Association (INMA) and Dainik Jagran, yet again flagged the Indian flag high. Dainik Jagran earned maximum awards amongst Indian Newspapers for its spectacular initiatives and was adjudged ‘Best in South Asia’ newspaper brand.Produced by the International News Media Association (INMA), the Global Media Awards were presented today before more than 400 delegates attending the INMA World Congress of News Media at the Edison Ballroom in New York’s Times Square.The 2019 Global Media Awards competition garnered 664 entries from 165 news media companies in 34 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media. An international panel of 46 executives from 15 countries selected 194 finalists, and from those the first place recipients were announced at today’s Global Media Awards Dinner.Dainik Jagran won multiple first-place awards and brought home– First Place awards in two categories –’ and BEST USE OF VIDEO for its campaign‘We, The Daughters of India’ was also adjudged asSecond place awards for Dainik Jagran went for BEST USE OF MOBILE forBEST NEW CONCEPT OR INNOVATION TO CREATE NEW PROFIT CENTERS forBEST PUBLIC RELATIONS OR COMMUNITY SERVICE CAMPAIGN forBEST USE OF AN EVENT TO BUILD A NEWS BRAND forDainik Jagran also received Honourable Mentions at INMA New York for “” for Best Use of Print Advertising; “” for Best Use of Consumer Research and “” for Best Use of Social Media.On this remarkable win, Basant Rathore, Sr VP – Strategy, Brand & Business Development, Jagran Prakashan said, “Presented with ‘Best in South Asia’ is, by all means, an exceptional achievement that all of us at Dainik Jagran feel proud of. It’s an honour for brand Dainik Jagran, and we accept it with all humility and great responsibility. We believe that brands can drive great engagement from media titles that go beyond just numbers, and engage strongly with their audiences.”Source: Businesswire