Intelsat Introduces First-of-its-kind “FlexMove” Managed Service for Ubiquitous Land Mobile Connectivity

Intelsat (NYSE: I) today launched FlexMove, a new end-terminal managed service that makes it easy and affordable for people to connect to the Internet, private data networks and cloud services from virtually anywhere in the world, including while on-the-move, or on-the-pause at a temporary site. Businesses, first responders and humanitarian-aid organizations can now use this secure, reliable, “always-on” service to stay connected anywhere their jobs take them.

FlexMove is powered by Intelsat’s award-winning global Epic high-throughput satellite (HTS) fleet, the world’s largest fixed satellite network and the IntelsatOne ground network to provide users with a seamless global connectivity experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Intelsat engineers and innovators are laser-focused on developing flexible, affordable managed services that help our customers connect and communicate seamlessly, no matter where their business may take them,” said Intelsat Senior Vice President for Mobility Mark Rasmussen. “Our new FlexMove service provides a breakthrough in speed, convenience and affordability, ultimately enabling more companies and organizations to operate with confidence in even the most remote or challenging locations.”

There are many remote locations around the globe that fiber and terrestrial wireless networks can’t reach, and where ground infrastructure is at risk of disruption by natural or man-made events. That’s where integrated connectivity solutions, like those from Intelsat, prove invaluable. FlexMove is powered by Intelsat’s award-winning global Epic high-throughput satellite (HTS) fleet, the world’s largest fixed satellite network and the IntelsatOne ground network to provide users with a seamless global connectivity experience.

Traditional Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) solutions come with a high price tag and don’t have the features or bandwidth necessary to power the data-intensive applications that end-users are increasingly demanding. FlexMove offers data rates 20 times faster than these traditional MSS solutions at a fraction of the cost per byte. As the only commercial satellite operator with an independent third-party Service Organization Control 3 (SOC 3) cybersecurity accreditation, end users can also rest assured that Intelsat’s space and ground network is secure.

Virtually anyone can set-up the FlexMove service and connect to the internet in minutes. FlexMove services for Communications-on-the-Move (COTM) applications use a flat-panel compact, vehicle-mounted satellite terminal that automatically acquires a connection and maintains communication while the vehicle is moving. The Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) service uses a highly compact and portable satellite terminal with an automatic or assisted pointing function to connect to a satellite. Connectivity choices include a public Internet connection or a private IP solution to access a customer’s network.

Intelsat FlexMove service packages offer pre-set data rates sold by the gigabyte (GB) and can be used on qualified terminals available through a global network of solution partners, including Intelsat’s FlexMove launch partner GRC.

“GRC are delighted to be selected as an Intelsat FlexMove partner and as a testament to the services, features and cost-effective gigabyte plans, we've already got customers signed up from both the Defense and Government sectors,” said GRC Managing Director Steve Slater. “We anticipate FlexMove will continue to grow over the coming months, and combined with our single case secure comms SCYTALE and SATCUBE package, the capability is a game changer for the rapid notice-to-move deployments common to Defense and First Response users, or anyone looking for an easy to operate, high-bandwidth satellite solution.”

Intelsat’s easy-to-use service portal enables FlexMove solution partners to provision, configure and quickly monitor network access in real-time through an online interface or integrated APIs.

FlexMove-qualified terminals are manufactured and supplied by Kymeta, for COTM applications, and by Satcube and Starwin, for COTP applications.

