Interesting Technologies take Centre-stage at the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 expo being Held from 22 -24 May in Pragati Maidan New Delhi

On display, this year, was a unique range of water filters with a number of health benefits. These filters not only remove residual chlorine, rust and foreign substances from tap water; they also contain Vitamin C, which gets mixed in the filtered water that can then be used for bathing purposes.Talking about the product, Ashok Babu, Partner at Vijayawada-based Amravati International said, “These filters can easily be installed by the user himself. They offer a number of benefits, including relief from skin diseases, and the Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant to help prevent skin aging.” The company is also in the process of launching a range of eco-friendly mesh screens made of fusion-welded polyester low melting yarn. The mesh not only keeps bugs out, it also blocks dust particles, keeping the air inside fresh.

Also, on display is a breath analyser called Alkholocks, which is supported by a mobile app. The product is useful for addressing the drink-and-drive problem in India. The analyser can be installed inside the dashboard, where it can constantly monitor the breath of the driver. In case he has consumed alcohol above the permissible limits, an SMS alert is immediately sent out to the vehicle owner, while the car engine will not start. “Alkoholocks is ideal for continuous monitoring of commercial vehicles, school & college buses, transport & travel buses, etc. Already, we have installed the device in 150+ units and our clients include APSRTC buses in Andhra Pradesh, the bus fleet of 2 schools, as well as travel companies. We have won a number of awards for our device and app, including the ‘Best AP Start-up & incubated by AP innovation Society’, and ‘Best Innovator award from Vadodara Innovation Council, 2015,” shared Ramnadh Mandali, CEO and Founder.



Other interesting technologies that have made it to the show include solar street lights, solar water heaters, rooftop solar panels, intelligent monitoring systems for driving, smart townships, traffic management, e-mobility devices including charging stations for commercial and personal use, water treatment technologies, smart dustbins, battery operated street & floor cleaners/scrubbers, a solar-charged & WIFI-enabled emergency services panel that also provides shade from the sun, electric auto carrier, environment-friendly drinking water fountain, etc.



Talking about the expo, Shri Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group, said, “Substantial savings can be made by adapting IoT and smart technologies in our day-to-day lives. Integrating intelligent devices results in cost savings, efficient management and maintenance of public services and utilities, as well as environmental benefits such as reduced carbon footprint, pollution control, etc. With this expo, our intent is to be the medium that brings together such technologies closer to the citizen, help him understand the implications of the phrase ‘smart city’, and enhance the quality of life of the people.”

The premier trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is committed to showcase excellence achieved by the country in diverse fields, especially trade and commerce. ITPO provides a wide spectrum of services to trade and industry, and acts as a catalyst for growth of India’s trade.



Exhibitions India Group is a trade promotion organisation creating opportunities for investments, joint ventures and technology transfers. Exhibitions India Group acts as an interface between businesses, government, academia, society, media, etc. Exhibitions India Group has been in existence since 1987, and is committed to providing satisfaction to its customers by organising quality and focused international trade shows through exceptional services, employee involvement, market intelligence and continual improvement.

