International Artiste Lauv to Make his Bollywood Music Debut with the Song Dil Na Jaaneya in Akshay Kumar and Karan Johars Good Newwz

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their upcoming film, Good Newwz. The production house which has collaborated with international artistes for many of their projects, has added one more international name to their list. Joining hands with Dharma is Tanaaz Bhatia’s Bottomline Media who is known to bring popular international artistes to India to be part of the entertainment industry here.

Lauv to make Bollywood music debut with Good Newwz



The two have come together to give a Bollywood platform to the renowned American singer-composer, Lauv. He has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for the romantic number, Dil Na Jaaneya for the film Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Lauv is known for his remarkable chartbusters like I Like Me Better, I’m So Tired, Feelings, Chasing Fire and many others. This will be the first time that the young musician will be a part of the Indian film industry. The song is melodious track which is a perfect blend of Indian and Western musical elements by Rochak and Lauv.

Talking about this collaboration, CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta says, “Good Newwz is a film that has a gamut of emotions and we wanted a romantic song which captures the emotion. We wanted a name that fits the mood of Dil Na Jaaneya and is a known name with the audience of today and Lauv is a great choice for that. The way he has worked with Rochak on this number has been amazing and Azeem Dayani, our music surpervisor has played a huge role in that. I am glad that Tanaaz Bhatia came on board with Dharma and together we could make this happen. The song that has come out now will prove to be a definite winner.”

Tanaaz Bhatia, CEO/Founder of Bottomline Media, says, “Lauv is such a talented artiste and his songs are popular all over the world. He has a very unique style of music and that perfectly complemented what Karan Johar was looking for Good Newwz. The music supervisor of the film, Azeem Dayani was a part of this idea and execution. Lauv and Rochak Kohli have waved their magic wands and created the track Dil Na Jaaneya that ends 2019 on a beautiful note.”

The young and talented artiste, Lauv talks about this collaboration and says, “I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. Dil Na Jaaneya is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience.”

Superstar Akshay Kumar who has also worked with many international artistes, says, “I have heard some tracks that Lauv has created and for Dil Na Jaaneya, he gelled so perfectly with Rochak that it became one of the highlights of the film. I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

Azeem Dayani, Music Supervisor for the film, shares, “Dil Na Jaaneya has a very good vibe to it and the fusion of talent and energy from Lauv and Rochak has done wonders for it. Tanaaz and I worked together as this song is special to both of us. Finding the right for every song is the key and with Lauv coming on board and adding an international flavour to this, we are sure that we found it.”

The song Dil Na Jaaneya will be released a few days before Good Newwz comes out in theatres on December 27, 2019.