  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2019, Edition - 1273, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC to deliver the verdict on the CBI Vs CBI Case tomorrow
  • Asom Gana Parishad pulls out of the NDA in Assam
  • Fake news a larger agenda to weaken India: Rajyavardhan Rathore
  • Indians settled abroad get PM Modi’s invite for Kumbh, R-Day
  • Gadkari is waiting for hung Lok Sabha in 2019: Sanjay Raut
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts in Lok Sabha RafaleFight
  • Pankaja Munde, BJP has said that she won’t be entering Mantralaya until Dhangar community is given reservation
  • MGNREGA in doldrums due to BJP government’s neglect: P Chidambaram
  • Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri briefs media after the historic win
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a statement on HAL contract in Lok Sabha
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

INVECAS Announces World's First HDMI® 2.1 With HDCP2.3 Chip & IP Solutions for TV, AVR, Soundbar and STB

by businesswireindia.com

January 7, 2019

Business Wire India
INVECAS, a leading provider of IP and IC solutions, today announced the world's first HDMI® 2.1 integrated circuits (ICs) including full support for HDCP2.3.

The three new ICs from INVECAS each support 8K Ultra High Definition video at 60Hz for ultra-crisp delivery of the finest imagery, as well as 4K UHD video at 120Hz for crisp smooth motion delivery of high action content such as gaming and sports, each as outlined in the latest HDMI 2.1 specification
 
The INV4789 Port Processor IC is ideal for TV designs, the INV4788 Transmitter IC is targeted for set top box and media player applications, and the INV4781 Switching IC is configured for AVR and soundbar designs. The ICs are now sampling to customers. Key Features include:
  • 8K 50/60Hz and 4K 100/120Hz as outlined in the HDMI 2.1 specification
  • Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
  • Support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) modes
  • Support for static & dynamic HDR allowing for extended dynamic range and wide color gamut support
  • HDCP 2.3 premium content protection
“DTV manufacturers using INV4789, our advanced Port Processor solution, can now offer consumers the ultimate 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz home experience when enjoying blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV broadcasts, sports, gaming, and more. The INV4781 provides the most advanced switching of the latest premium audio and video content for A/V receivers and soundbars” said Chandlee Harrell, senior director at INVECAS.

2019 International CES Las Vegas:

INVECAS showcases the 8K 60Hz Home Theater experience – underpinned by INVECAS’s Integrated Circuit solutions in conjunction with Samsung QLED 8K, HDMI LA Booth #20208 LVCC South Hall 1 from Tuesday to Friday January 8-11, 2019.

Editors interested in meeting INVECAS, Inc. during International CES, or companies interested in product information, contact Chandlee.Harrell@invecas.com.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿