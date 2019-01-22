IRB Infra’s SPV HAM Project Commences Soon; NHAI Allots Appointed Date

The Project is 23.740 Kms long and parts upcoming Vadodara – Mumbai Expressway

Company recently achieved Financial Closure on this project

VK-1 Expressway Private Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has received an Appointed Date from NHAI for 23.740 Kms long Padra (Kim) – Vadodara Hybrid Annuity project, which is part of the upcoming Vadodara – Mumbai Expressway.

IRB Infra’s SPV HAM Project

The SPV, in line with the NHAI’s Appointed Date, is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon.

Commenting on the development, Spokesperson, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, “This is an encouraging development. It means we can commence construction on our first Hybrid Annuity project. Getting appointed date is nothing but moving a step ahead to meet deadlines with quality construction and ensuring revenue flows as envisaged. We are confident of completing the project in time and ensuring congestion free, safe and comfortable travel experience to the commuters.” He further added, “We are now looking forward to receive Appointed Dates for other two HAM projects in South India, which would enable us to start construction activity on all projects.”

Key highlights of the Project are as under

The project is in Gujarat for eight laning of stretch of 23.740 Kms on Vadodara – Mumbai Expressway, between Padra and Vadodara, with cost outlay of Rs. 2043 Crs.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years Operations & Maintenance rights thereafter.

Construction will be commenced from (date) as per the Appointed Date.

Project had recently achieved the financial closure, despite the weak lending scenario across the industry for bid cost.

As a part of financial closure, the SPV will be receiving financial support of Rs. 817 Crores from the NHAI; equity support of Rs. 245 Crores from the IRB Infra and Project Financing of Rs. 981 Crores from the lenders.

To reiterate, IRB Infra had won three Hybrid Annuity projects in the Q4 of FY18; two in South India and one in Gujarat. All the projects had achieved Financial Closures recently and rest two also now set to receive appointed date soon; thus, enabling the Company to commence construction activity on those projects too.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB) is India’s leading and one of the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developers, with presence in BOT and HAM space.

The Company has a portfolio of 17 owned projects and 7 projects under O&M contracts as a Project manager for IRB InvIT. Of the 17 owned projects, 7 projects are under operational BOT space; 3 under HAM space; 4 projects under Tolling & Construction, another 2 projects under advanced stages of construction and 1 project under development stage.

IRB Group, in the 20th year of its journey towards excellence since inception, has achieved an unmatchable milestone of having portfolio of 12,800 lane Kms, including ~ 20% share in India’s ambitious Golden Quadrilateral project; which is largest by any private highways infrastructure developers in India. At present, the Company is managing Highways Assets of more than Rs. 35,000 Crores.

Company’s order book as on date stands at Rs.13,200 Crores.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is India’s first Infrastructure developer Company to have privilege of successfully launching and listing of India’s first ever InvIT IPO and also transferring 7 projects under the same.