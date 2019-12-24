ISS Facility Services India Pvt. Ltd. Announces New Chief Executive Officer / Country Manager

by businesswireindia.com

ISS Facility Services (India) announced the appointment ofas its new CEO and Country Manager effective December, 2019.Aksh Rohatgi, who was till recently the Regional CFO – Asia Pacific succeeded Purvin Patel who has taken on a new leadership role within the ISS group. Aksh joined ISS in September 2014 as the Chief Financial Officer for ISS India. He then moved to Singapore as the Regional CFO for Asia Pacific in 2017. Whilst in the Regional CFO role, Aksh has also held operational responsibility for ISS Taiwan and, more recently, as Interim CEO and Country Manager for ISS Hong Kong.Dane Hudson, Regional CEO Asia Pacific said: “I am very pleased with the appointment of Aksh to this very important role. India is a strategic market for ISS and Aksh is an experienced and effective leader who has in-depth understanding of our strategy and is well-positioned to take ISS India to new heights.”Aksh will also be the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISS India. He is recognised as one of the key leaders in the transformation of the APAC business. Both as CFO for India and Asia Pacific, Aksh has demonstrated excellent ability to drive results and strategic improvements in the business."We are on a transformational journey in India – with our Key Account strategy, unique Integrated Facility Services (IFS) model, high standards of compliance and self-delivery, we have created a huge differentiation in the market place. I believe, with the combination of empowered employees, service excellence, data and technology, we can continue to build on our strong momentum and propel ISS to a high growth trajectory. It feels good to be back and I am very excited about my new role," said Aksh Rohatgi.Source: Businesswire