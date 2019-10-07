ISWAI’s Flagship Initiative Honoured with Prestigious Mahatma Award for #StayNotOut Social Campaign

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been awarded the ‘2019 Mahatma Award for Social Good’ for its #StayNotOut social campaign. The annual Mahatma Awards for Social Good are presented to individuals and organizations driving change for addressing complex social issues.

Mr. Amrit Kiran Singh, Executive Chairman, ISWAI

Speaking on the development, alco-beverage industry veteran and Executive Chairman, ISWAI, Mr. Amrit Kiran Singh said, “I am delighted the #StayNotOut campaign has received this prestigious award. We in the alcoholic beverage industry are obsessed about curbing irresponsible consumption and creating a generation of responsible consumers. Such an award is a validation of our sincere efforts to bring about this paradigm shift." The Campaign has already reached 120+ million people through PR and has a 16 million+ reach on social media. 50+ Influencers have endorsed the campaign and there are now 600+ campaign champions. The campaign is targeting a reach of 300 Million+ across India.”

Commenting on campaign, Mr. Deepak Jolly, Founder and Director, Consocia Advisory said, “#StayNotOut is very close to our heart and this cause related campaign is yet another example of how we, at Consocia Advisory, take pride in delivering strategic and compelling communication campaigns for all our clients. While the industry has come forward on many occasions for alco-beverages, this is the first time an important socio cultural change is being fostered which is aimed at normalizing attitudes, perceptions and creating a favourable ecosystem. Consocia is privileged to be a part of this game changing initiative under the aegis of ISWAI.”

The Mahatma Awards for Social Good spotlight change makers and are awarded annually to individuals or organizations committed to addressing complex social issues like safe water, sanitation, disease, poverty and hunger. ‘#StayNotOut’ is a three year long social awareness campaign to encourage people to adopt the habit of moderation in life. This includes promoting responsible drinking and removing barriers to responsible drinking by addressing socio-cultural barriers as well as regulatory and legal barriers towards the same. The #StayNotOut campaign will bring about a safer and more responsible India, encouraging the ideology of moderation aiming to create a generation of Indians with a culture of consuming alcohol responsibly.

About ISWAI

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) is a representative body promoted by the multinational alcoholic beverage companies, having investments and business operations in India. Formed in 2004, ISWAI leads a focused effort to highlight the industry’s perspective on government policy, best practices and responsible use of beverage alcohol products, thereby providing a common platform for its members.

About Consocia Advisory

Consocia Advisory is an advisory promoted by a group of CXOs drawn from Indian and MNC backgrounds, bringing in collective experience of more than 100 years in Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Sustainability and CSR.