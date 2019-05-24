ITechLaw Publishes New Book and Opens Global Public Comment Period on Draft Principles for Responsible Artificial Intelligence

by businesswireindia.com

The International Technology Law Association (ITechLaw) has published Responsible AI: A Global Policy Framework, a new book that provides an in-depth review and eight discussion principles that address some of the hottest technology and moral issues of responsible development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence.

Written by a multi-disciplinary group of 54 technology law experts, industry representatives and researchers from 16 countries, the book offers an actionable framework built on the following principles:

Ethical Purpose and Societal Benefit,

Accountability,

Transparency and Explainability,

Fairness and Non-discrimination,

Safety and Reliability,

Open Data and Fair Competition,

Privacy, and

AI and Intellectual Property.

“The accelerating rate of progress in AI research, development and deployment is exhilarating and alarming,” says ITechLaw President and Book Editor Charles Morgan. “AI has enormous potential for positive societal impact, but also for grave, unintended consequences. Unsurprisingly, policy makers, industry representatives, organizations and AI researchers are looking for solid ethical guideposts. This well-researched book details those possibilities and is a call to action to accelerate global dialogue and actions regarding responsible AI.”

The book launches a public comment period on the first-version policy framework that runs May 23 to September 1. Comments will be considered for the anticipated second edition in late 2019.

While this is an ITechLaw publication, it does not reflect organizational policy. ITechLaw is publishing the year-long work of the authors to help urgently move responsible AI to the forefront of technology and legal discussions, and to serve as the organizing forum for public comments.

The discussion principles and framework can be downloaded free. The 304-page printed book, which explores challenges and proposes solutions for responsible AI, can be ordered.

With members in 70 countries, the International Technology Law Association (ITechLaw) is the leading organization for legal professionals focused on technology and law.

