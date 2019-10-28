Jackie Shroff Gives Away Global Choice Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Global Choice Awards 2019 powered by Xel Research facilitate the shining stars of India. The Awards were given to the achievers by eminent Bollywood celebrity Jackie Shroff and made it great bestowing moments. The ceremony was organized by Xel Research awarding Global Choice Awards held at New Delhi.The award were presented to many organization & Professionals some of them are Dr. Sandeep Kataria National President at Crime Reformer Association achieved (India’s Young Icon Awards), Sree Sajal Jyotish Shastri (Best Astrologer in India), Core College of Fine Arts(Best Fine Arts College in Banglore), Ze Bancairo School of Banking (Best Coaching Institute in Coimbatore), Flair Mania Bartending Services Pvt. Ltd (Best Bartending Institute In Hyderabad), Neha's Dance 'O' Mania (Best Dance Academy In Pune), Sukhoi Academy (Best Academy For Sainik School, Military School and RIMC Coaching In India), Mr. Kshitij Kanchan Dnyandev Sartape (Best Motivational Speaker & Life Coach In Maharashtra), Aspire World Immigration Consultancy Services LLP (Best Immigration Consultants In North India), Zool Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Best UI Engineering Solutions Service Provider Of The Year), Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd (Most Innovative Packaging Service Provider Of The Year), “Anubhav” Experience English is Fun (Best English Learning Institute For Competitive Exams In Kolkata), Mnraj Fitness Pvt. Ltd. (Mr. Fitness) (Best Fitness Chain In Gujarat), Pomona (Best Online Exotic Continental & Hygienic Food Brand In Mumbai), JJ Convent High School (Mr. Mainuddin H.J.) (Best Quality Education Provider To Underprivileged School In Karnataka), Seven Suites and Service Apartment (Outstanding Entrepreneur Of The Year (Hospitality Industry), Techno Globe Institute (Best Training Institute in Rajasthan), Dr. Irfan Khan (All India Hijama Health Care) (Best Cupping Therapist In India) and many more from all across India.The ceremony was to facilitate and reward the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain, in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market. The awards were given solely on merit to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.Delivering the speech Mr. Jackie Shroff said, “Leading a business to success can be a tough challenge, and as such we are keen to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners. I would like to wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in this prestigious awards program.”Source: Businesswire