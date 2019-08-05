  • Download mobile app
05 Aug 2019
JEOL: Release of a New Schottky Field Emission(FE) Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-F100

by businesswireindia.com

August 5, 2019

Business Wire India

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (www.jeol.com) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission scanning electron microscope, JSM-F100 in August 2019.

 

JSM-F100 (Photo: Business Wire)

Background

 

Scanning electron microscopes(SEMs) are used in various fields; nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine, and biology. With application expansion, SEM users are in need of fast high-quality data acquisition and simple compositional information confirmation with seamless operation.

 

The JSM-F100 incorporates our highly regarded In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun and "Neo Engine"(electron optical control system) as well as a new GUI "SEM Center" and an innovative "LIVE-AI(Live Image Visual Enhancer-Artificial Intelligence) filter". This enables an optimal combination of high-spatial-resolution imaging and operability. Furthermore, a standard JEOL energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer(EDS) is fully integrated within "SEM Center" for seamless acquisition from images to elemental analysis results. The JSM-F100 achieves superb work efficiency, 50% or higher than that of our previous JSM-7000 series, realizing dramatically-increased high throughput.

 

Features

 
  1. In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun
    Enhanced integration of the electron gun and low-aberration condenser lens provides higher brightness. Ample probe current at low accelerating voltage supports various capabilities from high-resolution imaging to high-speed elemental mapping.
  2. Hybrid Lens(HL)
    The Hybrid Lens(HL), combining the electrostatic and magnetic field lens, supports high-spatial-resolution imaging and analysis of various specimens.
  3. Neo Engine(New Electron Optical Engine)
    Neo Engine, a cutting-edge electron optical control system, significantly improves the precision of automatic functions and operability.
  4. New function of "SEM Center"
    A new operation GUI "SEM Center" fully integrates SEM imaging and EDS analysis and provides next-generation operability and high-resolution images obtained with FE-SEM.
  5. New "Zeromag" function
    "Zeromag", incorporated for seamless transition from optical to SEM imaging, makes it easy to locate the target specimen area.
  6. New LIVE-AI filter*
    Utilizing the AI(artificial intelligence) capability, LIVE-AI filter is incorporated for a higher quality of live images. Unlike image integration processing, this new filter displays a seamless moving live image with no residual image and is very effective for quickly searching observation areas, focusing, and stigmator adjustment.
    *optional

Specifications

Resolution(1 kV)

1.3 nm

Resolution(20 kV)

0.9 nm

Accelerating voltage

0.01 to 30 kV

Standard detectors

Upper Electron Detector(UED), Secondary Electron Detector(SED)

Electron gun

In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun

Probe current

A few pA to 300 nA(30 kV)
A few pA to 100 nA(5 kV)

Objective lens

Hybrid Lens(HL)

Specimen stage

Full eucentric goniometer stage

Specimen movement

X: 70 mm, Y: 50 mm, Z: 2 to 41 mm
Tilt: –5 to 70°, Rotation: 360°

EDS detector

Energy resolution: 133 eV or less
Detectable elements: B(boron) to U(uranium)
Detection area: 60 mm2

Annual unit sales target

 

60 units/year

 

JEOL Ltd.
3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan
Izumi Oi, President & COO
(Stock code:6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
www.jeol.com

 

 
