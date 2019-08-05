JEOL: Release of a New Schottky Field Emission(FE) Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-F100

August 5, 2019
JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (www.jeol.com) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission scanning electron microscope, JSM-F100 in August 2019.
Background
Scanning electron microscopes(SEMs) are used in various fields; nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine, and biology. With application expansion, SEM users are in need of fast high-quality data acquisition and simple compositional information confirmation with seamless operation.
The JSM-F100 incorporates our highly regarded In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun and "Neo Engine"(electron optical control system) as well as a new GUI "SEM Center" and an innovative "LIVE-AI(Live Image Visual Enhancer-Artificial Intelligence) filter". This enables an optimal combination of high-spatial-resolution imaging and operability. Furthermore, a standard JEOL energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer(EDS) is fully integrated within "SEM Center" for seamless acquisition from images to elemental analysis results. The JSM-F100 achieves superb work efficiency, 50% or higher than that of our previous JSM-7000 series, realizing dramatically-increased high throughput.
Features
|
Specifications
|
Resolution(1 kV)
|
1.3 nm
|
Resolution(20 kV)
|
0.9 nm
|
Accelerating voltage
|
0.01 to 30 kV
|
Standard detectors
|
Upper Electron Detector(UED), Secondary Electron Detector(SED)
|
Electron gun
|
In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun
|
Probe current
|
A few pA to 300 nA(30 kV)
|
Objective lens
|
Hybrid Lens(HL)
|
Specimen stage
|
Full eucentric goniometer stage
|
Specimen movement
|
X: 70 mm, Y: 50 mm, Z: 2 to 41 mm
|
EDS detector
|
Energy resolution: 133 eV or less
Annual unit sales target
60 units/year
JEOL Ltd.
3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan
Izumi Oi, President & COO
(Stock code:6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
www.jeol.com
