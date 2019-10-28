KidKraft Announces Appointment of Todd Whitbeck as Chief Financial Officer

by businesswireindia.com

KidKraft, Inc. (“KidKraft”) announced today Todd Whitbeck, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in finance and corporate development, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Whitbeck has a proven track record of financial expertise and operational leadership across a diverse background of public and private companies, with previous success working with MidOcean Partners, the private equity firm that owns KidKraft. He will oversee global financial operations and work closely with KidKraft’s CEO on continued growth and international expansion as the company builds on a 50-year legacy in the toy and juvenile product industry. Whitbeck will report directly to Geoff Walker, Chief Executive Officer.

“Todd is a seasoned finance executive and his leadership will help drive KidKraft’s growth strategies,” said Geoff Walker, CEO, KidKraft. “I’m excited for his partnership and to welcome him as a key member of our executive team.”

“I look forward to working with Geoff and the team at KidKraft and to leveraging my prior experience to fuel the company’s growth,” said Todd Whitbeck. “Having worked across many industries throughout my career, it’s refreshing after all these years to work with a company that inspires the imaginations of children who will lead future generations.”

Whitbeck was most recently CFO and Head of Business Development, Sales, Marketing and Administrative Functions for CANarchy, a fast-growing collective of local, regional and national craft beer breweries. Previously he was Executive Vice President, CFO & Business Development for Water Pik, Inc. where he led and facilitated a very successful sale of the company, and subsequently led integration efforts for the combined companies. He was CFO for JP Energy, Sears Holdings Corporation (SHC) in the hard goods business units and off-mall retail selling formats, and CompUSA, where he elevated his oversight to CFO through various finance roles as the company grew and was acquired. He is a board member for Tufts Health Plan Board of Directors.

An industry leader in design and development of children’s toys and furniture, KidKraft is focused on inspiring imaginative play experiences through high quality products. The company's innovative portfolio includes dollhouses, play kitchens, outdoor playsets, children's furniture, wooden dolls and vehicles and more, offering a variety of different play experiences this holiday season. The company was acquired by MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier middle market private equity firm focused on consumer and business services, in July 2015.

About KidKraft, Inc.

KidKraft is a global leader in award-winning products that are MADE FOR MAKE BELIEVE™. The company is committed to inspiring imaginative play creatively for children everywhere through dollhouses, kitchens, outdoor, vehicles, furniture, and toys. KidKraft’s high-quality products, designed for traditional play, are available at more than 2,800 retailers in more than 90 countries worldwide. KidKraft’s global headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.kidkraft.com and follow @kidkrafttoys on Instagram.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has managed approximately $4.8 billion of committed capital and has targeted investments in high-quality middle market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $8 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts as of September 30, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005062/en/

Source: Businesswire