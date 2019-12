Know More About Affiliate Marketing From the Horse’s Mouth: Founder’s TalkCharge

by businesswireindia.com

With abundant of e-commerce thriving in India we all have become ‘Couch Potatoes’ wherein we want everything at the comfort of effortless clicks! Though we can’t deny the fact that shopping offline, trying different clothes at showrooms, showing off while carrying branded Armani Shopping Bags, or those mid snacking while shopping have its own charm; But this definitely becomes secondary when it comes to huge discounts, savings, applying Flat 50% OFF coupons or getting Buy 1 Get 2 or other BOGO offers. Online shopping is unquestionably more lucrative these days for Indian buyers with one-day free shipping and pick-ups.The concept of Cashback was initially started in 1986 with the introduction ofone gets while shopping via Credit Card, later these rewards took shape of Cashbacks which both Online & Offline companies started practicing it for retaining their customers and bringing them back to shop again from their brand or store, as users/shoppers can use their cashback in the succeeding shopping.One such new concept ofin India is of. Wherein online portals calling themselves as, are collaborating with popular e-commerce stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Big Basket, TataCliq, Swiggy & more, and providing users with trendy deals and couponsthese merchant websites, additionally these Coupon providing portals rewards you with extra cashback if you shop via these websites.To understand more about this awe profitable arrangement, we thought to interview the Founders of the leading Cashback & Coupon Website ‘ TalkCharge and know aboutSo we interviewed(Founder & CEO) and(Chief Operating Officer) and ask these 3 questions we were urging to know answer off!“TalkCharge is a Cashback & Coupon website, we have partnered with brands like Flipkart, Swiggy, Myntra, TataCliq, MakeMyTrip & more from all the categories be it Fashion, Travel, Food or Health. A website like us have a team of Research Executives who do intense research and curate best deals and discount coupons for their users. So as helping online shoppers to be updated about all the ongoing sales, great discount coupon codes, price comparisons of same product between different websites or any other New User offer. The USP behind is not just that you get to know about trendy saving hacks but gives you a chance to save extra and get additional cashback on top of all the merchant discount on” says Shivani Maheshwari.This lead to our next question that what in general these websites means by ‘Shopping Via TalkCharge’ oradding to which Ankush Katiyar explained us that,” For all their Affiliate partnered stores they have exclusive store pages at TalkCharge, plus you can always see ‘’ deals at Homepage, besides every deal you see at TalkCharge you can see an ‘’ button clicking to which redirects you to the merchant website to the exact page where you can see the stated discount or product. You have to shop normally as you do and pay by any payment mode you want, just because you have been, we shall help you withwhich gets tracked automatically!”We were all ears till the time we didn’t hear about this crazy saving hack, making us more curious to know aboutExplaining to this the Founders added, “This cashback is on top of all the discount that our users get from the merchant they are shopping from, however, this cashback is the part of TalkCharge commission which we get from our Affiliate Partners in order to drive the sale.”“Hence this is one of those win-win situations where users get to enjoy their extra cashback, we the Affiliate Providers get a part of commission and our Affiliate Partners get New Users and increased sales.”Additionally, something which really dazzled us was the fact that they also have their own digital wallet where users can get cashback as real money which further they can use to make Recharges, Utility Bill Payments and even buy giftcards of brands like Flipkart, Big Bazaar, Croma & more.India has long been a cash economy. As stated by honorable PM Modi 95% of transactions were conducted in cash before demonetization.Since digitalization has brought 250% of more people to online payment and thereafter online shopping, concept likeare adding more bucks to lazy shopper’s savings. Though this idea started long back in 1996 but even then only 1/10of India’s population is aware of it.It’s a simple quest ‘Who don’t like extra savings’?Source: Businesswire