Kohinoor Electronics Announces State-of-the-art Electronics Showroom – Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai

First of its kind experiential store in India

Brings TCL’s Red TV Fest for the first time in Mumbai inaugurated by Dia Mirza

Fast growing consumer electronics chain, Kohinoor Televideo recently launched its state-of-the-art, experience centric store – ‘Kohinoor Grand Galleria’ at Borivali West in Mumbai. Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., Kohinoor Grand Galleria, is home to dedicated brand zones like the exclusive LG H&A Clinic, Samsung 8K Lounge, Bosch & Siemens Home Arena that will showcase the latest technology on offering. The new store hosted noted actress Dia Mirza as she inaugurated TCL’s Red TV Fest for the first time in Mumbai along with Eason Cai, SRSC Head, TCL and Q3 Ventures Director, Jubin Peter.

Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Televideo along with Dia Mirza and Eason Cai, SRSC Head, from TCL

Kohinoor Grand Galleria will continue to expand and increase the number of brand experience zones thus helping shoppers experience products first hand. Kohinoor Grand Galleria introduces a unique shopping experience in India and a global experience at one’s doorstep. With highly trained and experienced staff personnel, making the right decision isn’t confusing any longer.

Speaking on launching yet another store in Mumbai, and hosting famed actor, Dia Mirza at Kohinoor Grand Galleria, Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Televideo said, “At Kohinoor, we have always believed in offering the best to our consumers, be it the price point, the quality, the variety, customer service or even the experience. In line with this, and to offer an exciting and refreshing experience for our customers, we have launched the Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai. The Kohinoor Grand Galleria is India’s first premium consumer electronics retail outlet set in new age format that offers the most personalized experience. With exclusive offers and unmatched prices, we are certain that the store will attract not only seasoned shoppers and decision makers but also the millennial generation.”

Having recently launched, Kohinoor Grand Galleria hosted Mumbai’s first Red TV Fest, TCLs flagship event in India. Present at Kohinoor Grand Galleria on the eve of TCL Red TV Fest was Eason Cai, SRSC Head, from TCL in India as well as Dia Mirza who presented a lucky winner a 65 Inch TCL LED TV.

About Kohinoor

Established as Kohinoor Televideo Pvt. Ltd. in 1967, Kohinoor Electronics is one of the largest electronics retail chain spread across Mumbai and Pune with 26 lifestyle stores while continuously looking to expand its reach further. The world's best brands can be found here with their innovative technologies showcased across the audio/video, IT and home appliances range. The entire operation is managed by over 300 professionals with a visionary and dynamic management at the helm.

What sets Kohinoor apart is its unique vision of 'Selling Joyfully' where the joy of selling you our products is translated into a joyous experience for you and your family. Our customer experience executives are trained to help you choose the right product while suggesting to you various offers you can benefit from. We are always striving to make your shopping experience better every time. Our customers’ belief in us drives us to give you nothing but the best.

May our products bring benefit & joy!