KONA Electric – The New Normal

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ feat was achieved under the category ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’

Made-in-India Electric SUV

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the producer of India's first long-range Electric SUV KONA, has made it to the prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. Hyundai KONA Electric is first fullydriven to an altitude of 5,731 meters to Sawula Pass in Tibet and comfortably breaking the previous record ofmeters altitude by any electric car., "Hyundai KONA Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. KONA Electric has brought Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicle and is a true expression of Hyundai's spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, KONA Electric has proved its mettle in the world's toughest terrains without compromising its performance.", "The KONA Electric is a Tech Icon and the new normal as it is the First Long Range Green SUV with 452 Kms/Charge (ARAI Certified) enhancing Indian customer confidence towards Electric mobility. To avoid any range anxiety; customers will be provided with two chargers along with the car – A portable charger and an AC Wall Box Charger. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) ato the customers. For customer convenience, all Hyundai KONA Electric selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for KONA Electric Charging.""A new precedent has been set for the record as – Highest Altitude reached in an electric car. I would like to congratulate Hyundai Motor India for having achieved this and setting new benchmark in the annals of history."With this feat, KONA Electric has proven itself as a truly reliable Electric Vehicle in extreme conditions. During the expedition, KONA Electric performed as a true SUV on harsh weather conditions like low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in KONA Electric ensured the stability of the Vehicle handling in all road conditions. Technology and Performance hand-in-hand made this Green car a true performer and record-making First Electric Vehicle to reach the highest altitude.During the entire drive duration, the KONA Electric was charged through the convenient portable chargers. The car was charged overnight with the standard portable charger provided along with the vehicle. No performance issues were found while climbing the peaks. While descending from peaks, the smart power regeneration system in the vehicle complimented the driving range.The conquest personifies KONA EV's powerful performance and assurance of its range and capability to outperform in any weather condition across extreme geographies and demographics.