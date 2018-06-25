  • Download mobile app

26 Jun 2018

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Kriti Sanon Bags IIFA ‘Style Icon of the Year’, Presented by Myntra, at the 19th IIFA Awards in Bangkok

by businesswireindia.com

June 25, 2018

Business Wire India

  • Capsule Collection designed by noted fashion designer Vikram Phadnis

  • Collection adorned by showstoppers, Radhika Apte, Diana Penty & Vikram Phadnis, at the fashion walk during IIFA Rocks 

The 19th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards styled by Myntra, culminated in great gusto at the Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok on Sunday. Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon received the IIFA ‘Style Icon of the year’ award- presented by Myntra, to a roaring ovation at the packed hall, graced by film stars, industry bigwigs and stalwarts. 

The Style Icon of the year award presented by Myntra was instituted during the previous edition of the IIFA awards ceremony held in New York last year which also marked the beginning of Myntra’s association with IIFA. In the current edition, Kriti Sanon was adjudged the winner among six nominees after leading the tally of votes garnered from millions of Myntra’s shoppers and a jury of peers. 

Myntra also launched its exclusive IIFA Green Carpet Line, a spectacular collection of dresses, encapsulating global green carpet looks for shoppers in India, at IIFA Rocks held here. The highlight of the launch was a capsule collection designed by celebrity fashion designer, Vikram Phadnis, apart from a range incorporating an alluring set of designs and styles from Myntra partner brands. Overall, the designs intended to make the wearer look like a diva on her special occasion. Actors Radhika Apte and Diana Penty along with Vikram Phadnis were the showstoppers who walked the ramp to showcase Myntra’s exclusive IIFA Green Carpet Line.

As part of the ceremony, Myntra also hosted the Style Zone at the IIFA 2018 Green Carpet which was hosted by Malishka. At the Style Zone celebrities revealed their individual fashion choices. Styling and trends were discussed at large with stars with a tie back to Bollywood through candid conversations.
 

Myntra’s association with IIFA began last year with the IIFA Weekend 2017, as style partners for the first ever edition that was held in New York and was a huge success. Myntra continues to be IIFA’s style partner for the current edition, albeit with heightened collaboration, garnering widespread visibility among the audience.


Source: Businesswire

