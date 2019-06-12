‘Lakshya’ Students Outperform in MHT-CET (2019)

by businesswireindia.com

The next leap for successful academic performance by Team Lakshya:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (Maharashtra State) has declared the results for MHT-CET examinations today. A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT-CET conducted in May 2019. A total of 3,92,354 students appeared in this highly competitive entrance test for state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture & fisheries. This coveted entrance test was successfully conducted online by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in 19 shifts spread across 10 days from 2May to 13May at 166 locations. In spite of such a colossal participation from students across the state for MHT-CET, the students of Lakshya have simply outperformed with exceptional scores.Priyant Jain of MT Educare’s Lakshya has top-scored with a phenomenal 99.987 percentile. Priyant was coached for a two-year full-time classroom program at the Ghatkopar center of Lakshya. On this extremely special achievement, Priyant said, “The credit for this exceptional performance of mine goes to my beloved teachers at Lakshya. I had been instinctively following their advice from first day of my Class XI to the last day of my Class XII / MHT-CET. The classroom lectures over the last two years at Lakshya (Ghatkopar) were awesome. Each and every chapter of Physics, Chemistry & Math was divided into small modules of 5 to 6 minutes in the form of video lectures which helped me in anytime, anywhere revision through Robomate+. Online testing practice was done by me practically every day through their Roboassess platform. These additional academic tools provided by Lakshya, helped me immensely to secure a top-score in this year’s online MHT-CET exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. My sincere salutations & gratitude to everyone at Lakshya for providing such high-class academic infrastructure for students like me.”Apart from Priyant Jain, two more Lakshya students were amongst the top performers in this year’s MHT-CET. Saad Ansari of Lakshya (Thane) scored an astonishing 99.976 percentile followed by Ishan Phansalkar of Lakshya (Thane), who scored an amazing 99.974 percentile. Indeed the students at Lakshya have outperformed at the MHT-CET (2019). The high-class academic support system of Lakshya (as described by Priyant) in the form of Robomate+ and Roboassess has indeed helped these students secure consistent scores in all their exams over the past two years. Ishan has also secured a startling 99.62 percentile in JEE Mains along with 91.28% Aggregate marks in Class XII (HSC) apart from scoring high ranks in KVPY during Class XI as well as Class XII. Mohammad Saad Ansari has also secured a whopping 99.85 percentile in JEE Mains exam as well as consistent scores in Class XII (HSC) and KVPY. The supremacy of Lakshya students acing in practically all exams across the state of Maharashtra seems to be an unwritten norm this year. Shashank Nag of Lakshya (Panvel) has stood ‘first in Maharashtra’ for Class XII (CBSE) with an unbelievable 98.80% aggregate marks. The glory for such consistency across all competitive exams by students of Lakshya simply goes to the dynamic leader Mr Mahesh Shetty (popularly known as Mahesh Sir by the students).Mr. Mahesh Shetty, Whole Time Director, said, “I congratulate the team of Lakshya for getting such exceptional results for MHT-CET (2019) as well as all other exams related to Science stream. Our unique pedagogy of Lakshya has ensured that each & every student is mentored by their classroom teachers with complete personalized attention. Let us continue this exceptional academic performance year after year as always.”‘MT Educare Ltd’ & ‘Innovation in Education’ are indeed synonyms. In its constant endeavor to make education stress-free & comforting for its students, MTEL has now launched the concept of ‘Lakshya Prep’ for the pupils of Class IX to Class XII. Normal academic schedule for a Class IX to Class XII student across the city of Mumbai & MMR is of 10 to 12 hours (6 to 8 hours of Junior College / School for regular curriculum and additional 3 to 4 hours of coaching class for Competitive entrance exam training). By academically supporting various High Schools (for Class IX & X) & Junior Colleges (for Class XI & XII), MTEL shall now ensure that the academic schedule of a student (between Class IX to Class XII) shall be structured only within 6 hours (7 am to 1 pm). With unique concepts like NO HOMEWORK for these teenagers as well as equal emphasis on YOGA & SPORTS, the students of ‘Lakshya Prep’ are surely going to be real life Ranchos in true sense. To start with, MT Educare Ltd shall be academically supporting 10 to 12 such education ventures called as ‘Lakshya Prep High School & Junior College’ across the length & breadth of Mumbai & MMR.The students shall be able to enroll for Class IX & Class XI for the academic year 2019-20 at each of this state of the art ‘Lakshya Prep High School & Junior College’, academically supported by MT Educare Ltd. With its proven track record of academic supremacy, it is surely expected to touch a unique record of 100% enrollments in the first year itself for the ongoing Class XI online admissions process being conducted by Govt of Maharashtra. Needless to say the astounding enhancement it shall bring in the fiscal evolution of MTEL & its subsidiaries. With such innovations under the leadership of the dynamic Edupreneur Mr Mahesh Shetty, the legacy of academic excellence by students of Lakshya is bound to continue in the years to come.Mr. Mahesh Shetty, Whole Time Director, said, “Our academic support to the newly launched ‘Lakshya Prep High School & Junior College’ will not only assure academic success, but also a confident personality shall pass out of it at the end of four years; who shall be equipped to take on the challenges of life with complete panache due to passionate grooming by our mentors. Our existence has witnessed the most historic and bold decisions by us in the favor of students & their education needs since our inception in 1988. Your company has created yet another milestone. It’s for the first time in the history of education in our country that a concept of ‘Prep School’ (prevalent in the USA & the western world) is being academically supported by your company. Prep Schools are usually designed to prepare students aged 14 to 18 years (Class IX to Class XII) for their further / higher education. The advent of such Prep School in India shall witness the dawn of a new era of stress-free learning for the students of Class IX to Class XII. As of now, we intend to support this academically across Mumbai & MMR from academic/financial year 2019-20. Your company shall surely scale it up across the nation in the years to come with the support and well wishes of all its stake holders. We would like to thank the top management of Zee Learn Ltd. in supporting us whole-heartedly in this inventiveness.”Source: Businesswire