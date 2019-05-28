Langham Hospitality Group Opens the First Cordis Resort in China

by businesswireindia.com

Cordis, Dongqian Lake, Ningbo opens today, claiming its mantle as the first Cordis resort by Langham Hospitality Group as well as the fifth property in the global Cordis portfolio.

Inspired by its proximity to the serene Dongqian Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in Zhejiang province with over 1,200 years of history, this newest Cordis property provides panoramic views as it creates a luxurious, yet authentic resort experience.

“We are very proud to introduce our first Cordis resort at the beautiful and pristine Dongqian Lake,” said Stefan Leser, chief executive officer, Langham Hospitality Group. “This picturesque location with its stately mountains and lake as well as its rich cultural heritage, is just a 40-minute drive to the thriving city of Ningbo, the economic centre of Zhejiang Province.”

“With the beautiful grounds, stunning villas and our signature heartfelt service, we believe that Cordis Dongqian Lake will be the perfect choice for family gatherings, romantic escapades, corporate team-building and incentive trips,” adds Leser.

The 238 guest rooms and villas resort is designed by Allied Architects International whose inspiration was derived from local villages and the natural landscape to emphasize the resort’s connection to the lakeside setting. The overall design of the resort reflects the traditional architecture of Zhejiang province and uses natural elements of wood, stone tiles and bamboo. Multi-tiered waterfalls, winding pathways, garden pavilions, and floral beds are keys to the design, with intricate steps taken to preserve an idyllic setting for the guests.

The highlight of the resort is the 18 well-appointed villa complexes, all of which feature a landscaped courtyard, a two bedroom suite and four individual rooms; these may be booked in its entirety or individually, depending on the guests’ needs. For the ultimate in luxury and comfort, the 1,000 sqm six-bedroom pool villa is ideal for large family gatherings or a corporate retreat.

All villas are equipped with sun terraces to take in the ethereal views of Dongqian Lake and the surrounding mountains. Floor heating ensures guests are kept warm and cozy during the cooler months. A blissful night’s sleep is ensured with the famous Cordis signature “Dream Bed” and a specially curated pillow menu in every room.

With the brand’s reputation for innovative food and beverage concepts, Cordis, Dongqian Lake offers five restaurants and bars: Ming Court, affiliated with its Michelin-starred namesake in Hong Kong, will serve refined Cantonese cuisine, the all-day dining Cordis Market will feature local favourites alongside international cuisines, and the very stylish Bar 29° and Lobby Lounge will serve cocktails, light bites, and afternoon tea paired with exclusive local teas from Ningbo. Guests who favour a relaxed, casual setting may partake in the authentic local dishes at Lake House.

Elaborately designed with a sea of crystal chandeliers, the 805 square meter, pillar-less Cordis Ballroom with a lofty 7.5 meter ceiling is perfect for weddings, meetings, gala events and large-scale conferences. Complemented by additional function rooms and an outdoor terrace, the 1,200 square meters of meeting space is set to become the new social centre for Dongqian Lake and Ningbo, and the benchmark for events in the region.

Guests will also be able to enhance their well-being at Chuan Spa by Langham which features seven private rooms and treatments derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine philosophies designed for different seasons. The spa has specially developed three personalized wellness retreat programmes; ‘Tao of Detox’, ‘Weight Balance’ and ‘Pressure Relieve’ which include not only tailored treatments but healthy meal plans for total rejuvenation and optimum results.

The Health Club is well equipped with a 26-meter indoor heated swimming pool, 13 hot and cold plunge pools, separate male and female sauna and steam rooms and dedicated relaxation areas to rejuvenate and revitalize the body and mind. Complemented by daily exercise classes, the resort’s health centre is fully furnished with a yoga studio as well as the latest cardio and strength training equipment to meet every fitness need.

Families with young children will appreciate the Kids Centre which offers both indoor and outdoor activities. They can explore the resort’s forest trail, discover the tree house slide and butterfly garden or enjoy art and pottery classes and exciting treasure hunts with Cordis’ life-sized plush red panda mascot, Cody. All junior VIPs will also receive an exclusive personalized backpack with Cody themed gifts to keep them engaged throughout their stay.

