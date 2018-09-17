Launch of EDZAM, New Digital Education App for Students That Makes Learning Fun and Effective

Business Wire India
E-Class Education System Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd., a BSE-NSE listed company (Script Code: 533166) has launched EDZAM
, an innovative, state-of-the-art digital education app for students that makes learning fun and effective.
Students can study their prescribed syllabus through watch ‘n learn videos, animations and interactive simulations.
EDZAM
app, aims at making students fall in love with education and also aims at making learning a fun activity. EDZAM
app takes digital learning to the next level by encapsulating watch ‘n learn videos, rich animations and interactive simulations as opposed to rote memorization which is the way of learning for ages. The app offers a unique experience for students to excel in study, using advanced features like MCQs, mind-map section, and option to conduct science experiments online.
EDZAM
has a massive content storage of over 650 hours. Edzam’s UI (user interface) is simple but powerful and ensures seamless navigation for even a first-time user. The entire content is as per the syllabus of the respective state board and aims to provide in-depth explanation of the chapters through multimedia visual presentations.
Self-study is the new norm to excel in learning and preparing for competitive exams in a highly competitive education landscape. EDZAM
helps in achieving the above objective through the following simple steps:
Hardik Shah, Director, E-Class Education Private Ltd. said
- The chapter section gives you hundreds of hours of animated video learnings. It explains each chapter in detail with digital animation content.
- Mind-map section helps you revise each chapter in detail with concept-driven, custom videos.
- The Q&A section helps you fine-tune all your doubts and helps you clear your major questions and answers related to each chapter.
- Complete user-tracking and video-usage reports.
- In-depth analytics per user.
, “EDZAM is a futuristic self-learning solution for the generation X students who crave for excellence in their studies. EDZAM users can view content corresponding to their school syllabus. Through Edzam students
have an option to study every subject using new digital formats. A student can understand the entire chapter in a video format and then use Q&A method to resolve all queries. The student can follow this up by mind-map section and MCQs to comprehend their own level of preparation on each subject.
A perfect example of how EDZAM helps you is the array of science experiments conducted on the screen. It is like practicing in your own personal lab. When the geography maps, history events, geometry constructs, or algebra sums, are live-on-screen, it is bound to entice children to study more. Students practicing on Edzam can also track their progress by retrieving their digital activity.
EDZAM is also the button to make studies more exciting. The interesting visuals present a story woven around every math formula or a historical event. It is like using gadgets and playing games on them or like watching movies except that you are studying. Our video library is constantly updating and we will be adding more and more courses soon. We build game-changing technology to solve mind-bending problems,” elaborates Hardik.
On the industry standpoint, Hardik quotes, “There are an estimated 227 million students in India, and education is traditionally a priority for Indians, so it is no wonder that the Indian EdTech market is worth over a billion $’s. We envisage a world where anyone, anywhere can transform their life by accessing the world’s best learning experience.”
Students using Android devices can download this multi-featured app to learn an entire chapter as per their school syllabus. On registration, the app will provide free course data and some free data time. Post the free registration period, the user must subscribe to our packages for getting access to the full app and all the videos.
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd., listed on NSE and BSE is the market leader in the field of paper stationery products since the last 32 years. Its subsidiary, E-Class is an emerging education technology powerhouse. The company aims to make customized education accessible to one and all. Each student has a unique way to learn and the same concept extends to academics too and hence we offer smart products solutions. State-of-the-art technology-driven products are available using the power of the internet through www.e-class.in
