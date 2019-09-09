Lavina Sequera of Soil of India awarded as Asia's Top Sustainability Superwomen

Business Wire India
Lavina Sequera, Founding Member Soil of India among 26 outstanding women leaders from 11 countries has been selected as Asia’s Top Sustainability Superwomen, an annual listing of exceptional female sustainability leaders in the region. They were chosen out of 126 nominations from 20 countries across Asia of which 4 women leaders are from India alone – the Companies recognised are Tata Steel, Tata Power, Godrej and Soil of India.
The 2019 List was announced by Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) CEO Tim Mohin, and ÁsthildurHjaltadóttir, GRI's Chief of Network Engagement and Regional Implementation Officer, at the recent Asia Sustainability Reporting Summit in Singapore.
A Sustainability Superwoman is one who leads change through sustainability strategies and initiatives within her organisation as well as outside. An international jury reviews and assesses the nominations to identify the winners.
Asia’s Top Sustainability Superwomen is a non-profit project initiated by CSRWorks International, Singapore’s most trusted name in sustainability consulting, training and thought leadership. The project’s purpose is to recognise and honour the contribution of exceptional women leaders who are driving change to make the world a better place.
Speaking about the award, Lavina Sequera said, “It is an honour to be recognized for our work at Soil of India www.soilofindia.com
, that supports artisans at risk, the well-being of our planet and its people. I am particularly proud to share that with over 20 million artisans in India, Soil of India in the last 7 years has laid the foundation to create ‘The World’s Largest Sustainable Lifestyle Store, both online and offline’.
