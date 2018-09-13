Limelight Networks Announces Breakthrough in Interactive Realtime Video Streaming

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today introduced Limelight Realtime Streaming, the industry’s first globally scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by major browsers and devices. The new service also supports integrated realtime data, making it possible to create interactive live online experiences.

As viewing data from the recent FIFA World Cup and live streaming services from social media platforms reveal, people are watching more live events online than ever before. However, streams of live events are typically delayed from the broadcast feed by 30 seconds or more. This often results in poor viewing experiences, loss of reputation when viewers publicly express displeasure, and ultimate loss of revenue.

Limelight Realtime Streaming eliminates these challenges by enabling organizations to stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in less than a second, providing online viewers with the same experience enjoyed by broadcast viewers. The solution leverages the industry-standard WebRTC video format and Limelight’s global edge network to deliver scalable, broadcast-quality, realtime video streaming that can be viewed in all major web browsers without the need for special software or plug-ins.

“With Limelight’s new service, we can provide reliable, high-quality, realtime video streaming to viewers anywhere in the world. The ability to stream video with sub-second latency lets our customers enjoy the action as it happens, wherever they are, on enabled devices or platforms,” said Lukas Seiler, Managing Director Audiovisual at SportRadar, a leading global provider of sports data intelligence.

In addition to eliminating streaming latency, Limelight Realtime Streaming expands the business opportunities associated with existing and new live video applications in areas such as:

Live sports and events. By making live viewing a more interactive social experience, broadcasters now have additional opportunities to monetize their live video content by offering value-added experiences that are not possible with traditional broadcast.

Online Gambling. By providing additional opportunities for in-game wagers and reducing opportunities for fraudulent activity, live gaming operators are able to boost productivity and revenues.

Online Gaming. Realtime video streaming and interactive data functionality enable more immersive gaming experiences, and provide a platform for greater interaction with competitive, live events.

Health and social care. Realtime video with embedded data enables timely interactions between professionals in time-critical situations, allowing them to share updates and visual information across teams without relying on proprietary equipment, systems and formats.

Many additional areas where milliseconds matter in video streaming applications such as transportation, emergency and security applications.



“By combining the lowest latency realtime video streaming and data, Limelight is making online viewing experiences more interactive. Limelight’s R&D team has solved the complex problem of delivering sub-second latency live video and data, globally, at scale,” said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer at Limelight Networks. “This integration opens up a world of possibilities for how viewers can interact with each other and with content distributors. Many industries can benefit from this capability, and we expect to see a new generation of immersive, low latency, content-rich applications driven by Limelight Realtime Streaming.”

Limelight will be demonstrating its new Realtime Streaming solution and full video delivery services at IBC 2018 in Hall 5, Stand B.52, including new enhancements to its Multi-Device Media Delivery Live solution that simplify the process of recording live events for use as VOD assets.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005263/en/

Source: Businesswire