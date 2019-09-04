Limelight Networks Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Worldwide Content Delivery Networks

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment (#US44842119). The report provides a comprehensive view of top global commercial content delivery network (CDN) providers comparing their capabilities to offer CDN services, innovate and strategies for growth.

“Limelight has been successfully expanding its business with investments in its digital content delivery services that have resulted in key differentiators, notably sub-second live streaming, high cache-hit ratios and low video rebuffer rates. At the same time, its extensive level of strategic partnerships will expand its last mile network performance and geographic coverage,” said Ghassan Abdo, Research VP, WW Telecom, Virtualization & CDN at IDC.

In the MarketScape analysis, IDC cited Limelight’s high-quality/price ratio as a key strength, and the continuous capacity expansion of Limelight's dense and private network for content delivery and edge services. Limelight was recognized for its investment in low latency video streaming delivery formats including WebRTC, HLS and CMAF, integrated DRM packaging and integrated video platform. The report also highlighted Limelight’s exclusive partnership with Ericsson's Edge Gravity and extensive access to more than 1,000+ ISP networks.

“Having IDC name Limelight as an industry leader is a significant testament to all the hard work our team does each day to deliver the best possible online experiences for our customers today and well into the future,” said Bob Lento, CEO at Limelight. “We’re using our edge-enabled services every day to create a great customer experience. We’re focused on continuing to build out our private global network and innovate in low latency video and edge solutions to meet the growing demand for fast, high quality and reliable delivery of online content.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

