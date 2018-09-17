Limelight Networks Wins IABM BaM™ Award for Breakthrough Realtime Streaming Service

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it won the 2018 IABM BaM™ Award in the Publish category at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam for its new Limelight Realtime Streaming service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005025/en/

Limelight Realtime Streaming is the industry’s first globally scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by major browsers and devices. The new service also supports integrated realtime data, making it possible to create interactive live online experiences. The solution leverages the industry-standard WebRTC video format to stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in less than a second, delivering scalable, broadcast-quality, video that can be viewed in all major web browsers without the need for special software or plug-ins.

“Our customers need to deliver the fastest and most reliable live online video experiences,” said Kfir Kugler, CEO at Ezugi, a leading on-line live dealer casino platform supplier. “Limelight Realtime Streaming will allow our live streams to be more interactive, delivering content in the right format to each of our viewers while ensuring high quality and low latency delivery."

The Broadcast and Media awards (BaMs™) are presented at IBC in Amsterdam to recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The BaMs™ are awarded to innovations in nine categories that accurately model the structure of the industry today.

“We’re tremendously honored to be a winner of an IABM BaM award,” said Bob Lento, CEO at Limelight Networks. “It’s further evidence that Limelight Realtime Streaming is a transformative service for video broadcast, live sports, online gambling, video surveillance, and other industries that demand sub-second live video delivery.”

For more information on Limelight Realtime Streaming and Limelight Video Services, please visit https://www.limelight.com/live-video/

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005025/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005025/en/Source: Businesswire