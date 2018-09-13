Lithium Technologies Strengthens Its India Operations

by businesswireindia.com

Lithium Technologies, LLC (“Lithium”), the leading platform for enabling brands to support, serve and engage customers, today solidified its commitment to India as a strategic market for growth by opening a new office. Lithium unveiled its new state of the art campus in Bangalore at an opening ceremony presided over by Pete Hess, CEO and Raju Malhotra, Chief Technology Officer.As part of Lithium’s commitment to accelerating and expanding its operation, the company announced plans hire around 100 engineers in the next year. Lithium currently employs 100 people across the country. The majority of the organization’s R&D for community products is based in India and the company continues to expand its hiring efforts across multiple functions. Lithium boasts of clientele including Lenovo, Samsung, Sephora, PayPal, GoDaddy among others."India is at the heart of our globalisation vision and provides a platform for Lithium to capitalise on the high growth potential available here,” said Vinod Kumar, Director and Head of Human Resources. We will continue to develop products and services that will fully support the goal of solutions-oriented models for our global customers. This new campus will offer a collaborative work environment to help us attract and retain top talent and scale to support our continued growth across multiple economies."Spread across 30,000 square feet in RMZ EcoWorld, the technology park in Bangalore, the campus will accommodate personnel across IT, R&D, and support teams in India. The campus will take advantage of next-generation workspace design best practices, like collaboration space for mobility. The new facility includes amenities like a fitness center, game room, multi-cuisine cafeteria, library and a coordinated landscape – all aimed to help the employee population work, live, play and learn.Source: Businesswire