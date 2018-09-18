Loomis Sayles Announces Senior Loan Portfolio Manager Retirement

by businesswireindia.com

Kevin Perry, portfolio manager on the senior loan team to retire in March 2019

Portfolios will be jointly managed by portfolio managers John Bell and Michael Klawitter

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that Kevin Perry, portfolio manager on the senior loan team, will retire in March 2019 after 17 years with the company and 37 years in the industry. All senior loan portfolios will continue to be co-managed by portfolio managers John Bell and Michael Klawitter, who have been members of the team for 17 and 16 years, respectively. The team oversees approximately $10.7 billion1 in institutional and retail assets for global clients.

“Kevin has embodied Loomis Sayles’ values of collaboration, humility and prudent risk-taking every day since he and John joined us in 2001,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer. “Kevin and John are considered pioneers in the bank loan market and their efforts have led to clients entrusting us with the management of more than $10 billion in bank loan assets. We are grateful for Kevin’s contributions to our firm, and to bank loan investing, and wish him the best in retirement.”

Until his retirement date, Kevin will continue in his leadership and portfolio management roles to ensure a seamless transition and provide continuity for clients. There will be no changes to the team’s style or investment philosophy.

“A hallmark of our senior loan team is that it is comprised of tenured investment professionals with deep expertise in the bank loan market, and we are confident in the team’s experience and ability to carry this legacy forward,” said Jae Park, chief investment officer. “Under John’s continued leadership, we believe the team is well-resourced and positioned for additional success.”

John joined Loomis Sayles in 2001, with Kevin Perry, to build the firm’s bank loan capabilities. John and Kevin were among the first non-bank buyers of bank loans and their work pre-dates the first bank loan index, which began in 1992. The team began managing bank loans in a conservative style, and later expanded to include several more flexible and structured products. Michael joined the team in 2002, became portfolio manager on a variety of strategies in 2016 and was named portfolio manager on the remaining products earlier this year.

The team will continue to receive considerable support from Cheryl Stober, who, as product manager, has extensive knowledge of the team’s portfolios and the bank loan market, and takes a very active role in client service, prospecting and marketing. Cheryl joined Loomis Sayles in 2005, and moved to the senior loan team as a portfolio analyst in 2007. She was promoted to product manager in 2013.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: JOHN R. BELL

John Bell is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group.

Previously, John was a vice president and portfolio manager at Back Bay Advisors, and was head of credit at Jurika & Voyles, where he helped manage fixed income assets, including high yield. He was also president and principal for Sextant Investments, a merchant bank, and director of research at Dabney/ Resnick, Inc., a brokerage specializing in distressed securities. John was one of the original non-bank buyers of bank loans starting in 1988, when he was in charge of developing the bank loan effort at First Capital Holdings/First Capital Life Insurance. He later became director of research at First Capital, which managed nearly $10 billion in assets, including over $4 billion of high yield bonds and over $300 million of bank loans.

John earned a BBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

John joined Loomis Sayles in 2001, with Kevin Perry, to build the firm’s bank loan capabilities. John and Kevin were among the first non-bank buyers of bank loans and their work pre-dates the first bank loan index, which began in 1992. The team began managing bank loans in a conservative style, and later expanded to include several more flexible and structured products.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: MICHAEL L. KLAWITTER, CFA

Michael Klawitter is a vice president and portfolio manager for the senior loan team at Loomis, Sayles & Company.

Michael began his investment career in 1997 in fund operations at First Data where he managed a group of fund specialists before joining Loomis Sayles in 2000 as a senior specialist in the mutual fund group. After moving to the quantitative research and risk analysis (QRRA) group for two years, providing support to portfolio managers, traders and marketing professionals, Michael joined the senior loan team, where he analyzed credits and worked on special projects. He became a strategist in 2013 and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2016.

Michael earned a BA from the University at Buffalo and an MSF from Boston College.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: CHERYL STOBER

Cheryl Stober is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and product manager for the senior loan team. She is responsible for communicating the benefits of the firm’s bank loan strategies to clients as well as internal and external partners. Cheryl researches various aspects of the bank loan market, from the effects of covenant lite to the dynamics of market participants. She also develops and curates content for marketing materials, and educates prospects and clients on the benefits of the asset class. Cheryl’s expertise lies in all things bank loan, including the firm’s products and the market in general.

Cheryl joined Loomis Sayles in 2005 as a senior operations analyst. In 2007, she joined the bank loan team as a portfolio analyst and was promoted to product analyst and product manager, respectively. Previously, Cheryl worked in bank loan operations at Bain Capital. Cheryl earned a BA in economics from Brandeis University and an MBA from Boston University.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $264.4 billion** in assets (as of June 30, 2018).

**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 26 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking℠ to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms¹ ($988.4 billion / €846.5 billion AUM²).

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

¹Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

²Net asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

