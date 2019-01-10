Lucknow Metro Repeats History in Metro Rail Project Execution

The 8.5 kms priority corridor of the stretch which is operational has been executed in less than 3 years making it the fastest ever metro project execution in the country

Lucknow Metro recently commenced the trial run of the remaining section of the North-South corridor. This is being seen by many technical experts in the country as yet another milestone achieved under the leadership of Dr. Kumar Keshav. The 23 km long corridor from the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport to Munshipulia is likely to be completed by February 2019, much ahead of the initial deadline of April 2019.

Lucknow Metro

While executing the 8.5 km 'Priority Corridor' project between Transport Nagar and Charbagh, LMRC (Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation) achieved numerous milestones. The execution became all the more difficult as it was an extremely challenging urban environment. This operational portion was executed in less than 3 years, making it the fastest ever metro project execution in the country. LMRC is all set to achieve a similar feat by completing the construction work of the remaining north-south corridor in record time.

Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, LMRC Sharing about the project Dr. Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation said, “Construction of Metro in a city like Lucknow has been a challenge in itself. In a period of less than three years, LMRC has created a world record and has earned the distinction of being the fastest Metro which has ever been implemented so far. All this has been achieved purely because of team work and a dream that we all wished to fulfill by giving Lucknow, a world class transit system. I would also attribute this achievement to the people of Lucknow, who have been immensely supportive for this project ever since its inception. It is because of their patience and cooperation that we have been able to realize this dream of a Metro in the ‘City of Nawabs’.”

This fastest completion of the project is accredited to the able leadership of Dr. Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Lucknow Metro. Dr. Kumar Keshav is an IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer and a gold-medalist engineer from IIT-Kanpur (M.Tech) and IIT-Roorkee (B.E.). He took over as Managing Director of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited on 18th August, 2014. LMRC has been achieving milestones after milestone at a neck-breaking speed under his leadership. A team player, Keshav has always stressed on the importance of completing projects on time. Before LMRC repeating the history of completing project prior to speculated date he has in the past achieved similar feats. He is credited with completion of the Central Secretariat – Badarpur Metro project on 3rd October, 2010 – just on the day of the start of the Commonwealth Games. Approximately 70,000 people used this to reach the venue of the games. He also has to his credit the construction of first Standard Gauge Metro Corridor in the Country namely Indralok-Mundka corridor for Delhi Metro with all associated technologies of ballast less track, turnout etc.

Lucknow Metro is a rapid transit system serving the city of Lucknow in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Construction of the line began on 27th September 2014 with the 8.5 km (5.3 mi) stretch from Transport Nagar to Charbagh Railway Station which began its commercial operation on 5th September 2017, making it the fastest built metro rail system in the country.