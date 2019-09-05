by businesswireindia.com

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-efficiency, high-reliability LED-driver ICs, today announced new high-power-density members of its LYTSwitch™-6 family of safety-isolated LED-driver ICs for smart-lighting applications. The new ICs with PowiGaN™ technology enable designs that deliver up to 110 W with 94% conversion efficiency using a simple, flexible flyback topology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005250/en/

LYTSwitch-6 LED drivers from Power Integrations use PowiGaN technology to deliver industry-leading power density and efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)

The high efficiency of the new LYTSwitch-6 ICs eliminates the need for heatsinks – greatly reducing ballast size, weight and cooling airflow requirements. The 750 V PowiGaN primary switches provide very low R DS(ON) and reduced switching losses. This improvement, combined with existing LYTSwitch-6 features, increases power conversion efficiency by up to 3% compared to conventional solutions – reducing wasted heat by more than one-third.

LYTSwitch-6 ICs with PowiGaN technology employ lossless current sensing, which contributes to the higher efficiency. The new family members retain existing LYTSwitch-6 benefits such as fast transient response, which facilitates excellent cross regulation for parallel LED strings without the need for additional regulator hardware, and flicker-free system operation. This allows simple implementation of a pulse-width-modulation (PWM) dimming interface.

Comments Hubie Notohamiprodjo, director of product marketing for LED lighting at Power Integrations: “The new LYTSwitch-6 ICs with PowiGaN technology enable highly efficient designs up to 110 W for smart residential and commercial fixtures and low-profile ceiling troffers. The high power density of LYTSwitch-6 designs enables reduced height and weight, which is vital for space-constrained and sealed ballast applications.”

The GaN-based LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $3.14 in 10,000 quantities. A reference design (DER-801) describing a 100 W 3-way dimming LED ballast is available for download from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, LYTSwitch, PowiGaN, FluxLink, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005250/en/

Source: Businesswire