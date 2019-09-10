M3M Foundation Joins Hands with Aide et Action

On the occasion of International Day of Charity, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish – iMpower, a project which aims at the upliftment of workforce present at its construction sites. The MoU was signed between Mohit Chadha, Managing Trustee and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Director Livelihood Education – South Asia, Aide et Action International, in the presence of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “Through this collaboration, we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of the children present at the construction sites as well as the women. This project will engage with the age groups from 0 to 35 in and around the worksites of M3M through a Multi-functional Resource Centre. This Resource Centre shall be a space for not only supporting children in education but also link community with government entitlements/schemes. The Resource Centre would also be a hub for promoting digital literacy, health, hygiene & nutrition and space for imparting skills training to the youth."

Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Director, Aide et Action, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee M3M Foundation and Mohit Chadha, Managing Trustee, M3M Foundation

Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Director Livelihood Education, Aide et Action International said, “The objective of iMpower is to build a community lead Worksite Upliftment Programme in identified worksites of M3M in Gurgaon district of Haryana state in India. This will be done through ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, financial and social security, legal aid and their access to State and Central welfare schemes. The children of construction workers will be provided a safe and clean place to play, where they can learn and interact with each other, where they will be protected and nurtured in a healthy environment. In addition to proper nutrition, the children have access to immunization and regular health check-ups.”

To promote quality education and encourage innovations in quality education, around 500 children including 100 students from 10th and 12th grades will be supported for remedial coaching for their better academic achievements. Around 1000 Children and Community members will be made Digitally Literate in the project area through this intervention. Special emphasis will be given on the behavior change aspects of the community through various health-related interventions. Safe drinking water will be a priority.

Awareness sessions will be conducted at the worksites on health-related issues and more than 500 Health Camps will be organized in the project area with the help of a Mobile Clinic in 3 years. The project will also ensure the orientation of women and young girls on Adolescent Health, Malnutrition, and Reproductive health.

Special focus would be on women entrepreneurs, who will be supported through their enterprise and the team will also aid in their capacity building so that they can cater to community needs.