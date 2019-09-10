Manipal Executive Education Partners Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to Launch General Management Program

Institute of Chartered Accountants in collaboration with Manipal Executive Education, a business unit of Manipal Global, launched residential 3 week General Management Program. The first-of-its-kind program aims at sharpening the skills of CA final rank holders in terms of managerial and leadership abilities. The program is designed keeping in mind the importance of managerial skills in today’s global economy.

The program will help the candidates keep pace with the industry and provide a platform to equip themselves with industry-relevant skills and to enhance their understanding of business.

Dr. Ravichandran, Director-Manipal Executive Education, gave an insight on the program and shared that program will be delivered through case studies by industry experts and reputed academicians. This program is designed to create a powerful stepping stone for the rank holders of ICAI as they venture into the job market, develop an in depth understanding of value creation in the context of a business organization. It will also help to appreciate the emerging trends in business management and provide an understanding the inter linkages of various business functions.

Prafulla P. Chhajed, President, ICAI and Atul Kumar Gupta, Vice-President, stressed on the institutes efforts to pilot this program and their responsibility to make the most of this initiative. Anil Bhandari, Chairman and Hansraj Chugh, Vice Chairman Committee for Members in Industry & Business, ICAI worked closely with Manipal Executive Education to design the program.

Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Committee for Members in Industry & Business, ICAI, in his inaugural address stressed on ICAI’s first initiative to train the rank holders. He said, “it is imperative to keep pace with the dynamics of the industry. Having a full batch of achievers under a roof will help everyone grow and open a door for better understanding and collaborating in the future.”

S. Vaitheeswaran, CEO, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG), that oversees all the business verticals of the Group in his address at the program inauguration congratulated the young achievers on their getting ranks in the CA exams that has one of the lowest pass percentage. He also stressed on the need to be ethical and focus on continuous learning. He also highlighted on the importance of branding and the appreciated the efforts taken by the Institute of Chartered Accountants to strengthen the brand through its brand ambassadors.

Shrinivas Joshi, CFO, Manipal Global provided insight on the expectations from CA professionals and the need for their being relevant, starting with the challenging times where the economy is poised currently. Chartered Accountants are required in all industries and the opportunities available to them are immense.

The participants include all top rankers starting from the 1st Rank and the lowest rank being the 47th rank in a batch of 88 participants attending from across the length and breadth of the country. The program will also provide an opportunity to all of them to network and be connected and collaborate in future.

About Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG)

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) is one of the leaders in the country, in the field of education and healthcare services, with a global footprint.

It all started over six decades ago, in 1953, when Dr. TMA Pai, a doctor, educationist, banker, philanthropist and a pioneer, had the vision to transform people’s lives and bring about social transformation by influencing two crucial aspects of human development, namely education and healthcare. He established the Kasturba Medical College on a barren plateau, near the town of Udupi, off the west coast of Karnataka. Today, this plateau is the vibrant university town of Manipal and the home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), recognised by the Government of India as one of the six “Institutions of Eminence” in the country.

MEMG has 6 Universities with 11 campuses in India and abroad. Besides MAHE, its other Universities in India include Sikkim Manipal University in Sikkim and Manipal University Jaipur in Rajasthan. The global education footprint extends to Malaysia, Nepal, Dubai and Antigua, in the Caribbean Islands. Its various campus based academic programs have over 50,000 students. Through its corporate entity Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), it offers corporate & distance education and training solutions. With this range and spread of its academic presence, MEMG is amongst the largest private education providers in the country.

In health care, MEMG operates through Manipal Health Enterprise (MHE). At present, MHE manages around 6,000 beds covering 15 hospitals in India and overseas, covering both corporate and teaching hospitals, and making it amongst the top five healthcare providers in the country.

MEMG also has major presence in stem cell research through its company “Stempeutics”, operating in India and Malaysia and focused on therapeutics.