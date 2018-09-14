Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Launches New Season

by businesswireindia.com

India’s Leading Disruptive Sporting Property

Offers the biggest Prize in Amateur Sports across Asia

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading participative sports firm, hosted the inaugural edition of its brand new season of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit' which saw participation of over 5000 runners making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The one day event took place on 9th of September 2018 at Eden Park, Sipcot, Chennai. Participants came from all over the country with large representations from various corporate and running groups from nearby cities such as Coimbatore, Pondicherry, & Vellore.



This Chennai edition turned out to be the biggest edition in this city, for the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit cementing the confidence of the organizers in the south Indian city. The meticulous layout of the course and seamless event planning ensured that the packed event went flawless in execution creating a memorable experience for all the participants.



The event also witnessed the beginning of the Legends Cup, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sunil Kumar and Sukhchain Singh, two Army men joined the Legends Cup wagon and proved to be worthy competitors to each other clinching the 1st and 3rd positions in the male category with Sanjay Negi at the 2nd spot. Sunil Kumar impressed onlookers by completing the entire circuit and sailing over each obstacle in a total time of just 22:01 On the other hand, Women’s category saw many ups and downs through the run with Tamanna Kalsi winning her category by conquering all the obstacles including the mighty Summit – The 14 Ft. Warped Wall which has been and remains a challenge for most of the women participants. She was followed by Diksha Kapoor and Priya Ratnakumar, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.



As title sponsors of the property- Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of “being limitless” which is epitomized by each participant.



This season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit also welcomes Apollo Tyres and Wild Water as associate sponsors. With a tagline of “Go the distance”, Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges.



Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Chennai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making the Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in India.”



Through this current season Volano aims to engage over 60,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which includes Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Delhi. The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2018-19 which kick-started from Chennai in September will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2019, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars along with a cash prize of INR 500000 shall be awarded to the winners in the Men’s and Women’s categories.

Source: Businesswire