Maruti Suzuki India Limited Awards Overall Performance Award to Castrol India

by businesswireindia.com

Castrol, India’s leading automotive, industrial and marine & energy lubricant manufacturer and marketer, has received the ‘Overall Performance’ Award from Maruti Suzuki India Limited in recognition of its quality and customer excellence., “Castrol has a proven track record for 100% on time supplies without a single quality complaint. Accordingly, we have awarded Castrol the award for overall performance.”Castrol India has also been chosen as an approved supplier by Maruti Suzuki for Suzuki Ecstar branded lubricants in India in their premium NEXA channel., said, “We are delighted by the appreciation received from Maruti Suzuki. Awards such as these are a testimony to the deep customer relationships we own and enduring partnerships we have built with all of our customers. Our vision is to deliver high quality premium products to all our customers with premium brand experience at every touch point. Maruti Suzuki’s standards are extremely high and this award gives us the endorsement and encouragement that we are on the right track in the delivery of our vision.”Source: Businesswire