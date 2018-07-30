30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against the Priest
- Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
- This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
- TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
- DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
- 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
- Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
- IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Maruti Suzuki India Limited Awards Overall Performance Award to Castrol India
by businesswireindia.com
July 30, 2018
Business Wire India
Castrol, India’s leading automotive, industrial and marine & energy lubricant manufacturer and marketer, has received the ‘Overall Performance’ Award from Maruti Suzuki India Limited in recognition of its quality and customer excellence.
According to S Narendra, Manager – Supply Chain from Maruti Suzuki India Limited
, “Castrol has a proven track record for 100% on time supplies without a single quality complaint. Accordingly, we have awarded Castrol the award for overall performance.”
Castrol India has also been chosen as an approved supplier by Maruti Suzuki for Suzuki Ecstar branded lubricants in India in their premium NEXA channel.
Commenting on the award, Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited
, said, “We are delighted by the appreciation received from Maruti Suzuki. Awards such as these are a testimony to the deep customer relationships we own and enduring partnerships we have built with all of our customers. Our vision is to deliver high quality premium products to all our customers with premium brand experience at every touch point. Maruti Suzuki’s standards are extremely high and this award gives us the endorsement and encouragement that we are on the right track in the delivery of our vision
.”
Source: Businesswire