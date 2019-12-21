Masimo and Dräger Expand Licensing Agreement to Add Masimo Brain Monitoring and Capnography Technologies

by businesswireindia.com

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Dräger (OTCMKTS: DRWKF) announced that they have expanded their partnership, whereby Dräger will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into Dräger’s family of multi-parameter patient monitors, to help clinicians assess brain function, oxygenation, and ventilation status.

After becoming the first patient monitoring company to integrate Masimo noninvasive, continuous rainbow SET® technologies, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), in its patient monitors, Dräger will add Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and NomoLine® Capnography measurements to its already comprehensive suite of advanced measurement parameters, tailored for operating rooms and critical care settings.

The three additional technologies are currently available directly from Masimo on the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform:

Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, which assists clinicians in monitoring the state of the brain under anesthesia, with bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals and an enhanced Patient State Index (PSi).

O3 Regional Oximetry, which may help clinicians monitor cerebral oxygenation in situations in which pulse oximetry alone may not be fully indicative of the oxygen in the brain.

NomoLine “no-moisture” sampling lines, which are designed for low-flow applications and can be used in a variety of clinical scenarios and care settings, on both intubated and non-intubated patients of all ages, in both low- and high-humidity applications.



Stefan Dräger, CEO of Dräger, said, “For over 20 years, the foundation of our strong relationship with Masimo has been our shared vision to improve patient outcomes while lowering the cost of healthcare. This expanded agreement allows us to offer our customers the most innovative technologies, helping them to deliver even better patient care and achieve better patient outcomes.”

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo’s technical prowess in monitoring – from pulse oximetry, to noninvasive hemoglobin, to brain monitoring, and more – makes our technologies an ideal solution not just for our own devices but for other companies wanting to provide hospitals and patients the best possible care. Dräger has long understood this and we appreciate our longstanding partnership and their continued faith in us.”

