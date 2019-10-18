Mavenir Confirmed as Global Leader in NFV-based IMS Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network software provider for CSPs, has been ranked #1 among the Top 5 vendors in NFV VoLTE/IMS, in a recent Dell’Oro Group report1 in both Licenses and Revenue metrics. In cumulative worldwide NFV licenses, Mavenir boasts more than the next 2 vendors combined, according to the report.

Mavenir’s leadership in NFV IMS is evident by the number of new IMS network wins. Just in the last 9 months, Mavenir has been selected to replace 8 legacy networks in Tier 1 Operators in key regions around the world, taking market share from the legacy vendors.

Mavenir’s consistent software only (HW agnostic) focus has accelerated NFV market momentum, while legacy vendors have been slow to move away from proprietary hardware-based offerings. As an early adopter and entrant into virtualized solutions, Mavenir gained tremendous experience and expertise in large scale deployments across all regions and with various network infrastructures and topologies.

As operators migrate off 3G and move to 4G, Mavenir’s fully virtualized IMS platform serves as the foundational technology for all IP communications services in 4G and eventually, 5G networks. The need for VoLTE and IMS does not go away with 5G as both are still required. With 4G radio, voice runs over the VoLTE network, and as operators move to 5G new radio, voice will continue to run over an IMS core.

“When looking forward to 5G, operators can achieve web-scale economics, increase productivity and leverage current network investments with a 5G-ready, cloud native IMS core platform,” said BG Kumar, President, Communication Services Business Group at Mavenir. “Mavenir’s market leading cloud-native IMS helps operators evolve today’s mobile voice services, building on existing 4G networks to prepare for the 5G evolution. This mobile-first architecture has been deployed globally in a variety of large multivendor environments, including the largest fully virtualized network deployment.”

Mobile operators will benefit today from IMS for VoLTE and enhanced services such as RCS and will need virtualized or cloud-native IMS for 5G. The 5G network will require a cloud-native core and edge to handle increasingly complex connectivity and service demands on the network and IMS will be a critical network for mobile operators moving forward2.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at www.mavenir.com

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2019 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 Dell’Oro Group Carrier IP Telephony Quarterly 2Q19 Report: https://www.delloro.com/market-research/telecommunications-infrastructure/carrier-ip-telephony/

2 IHS Markit White Paper: https://mavenir.com/resources/library/white-paper/cloud-native-ims

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005143/en/

Source: Businesswire