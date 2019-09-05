Merck Foundation Partners With National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to Train African Oncologists

by businesswireindia.com

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation conducts a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia to discuss Merck Foundation’s Cancer Access Program & the two year and half Master Degree in Medical Oncology for African Doctors from 12 countries.

Merck Foundation commits to improve access to quality and equitable cancer care in Africa.

“More than 20 candidates from more than 12 countries are expected to join this program, annually.

lead Africa to a better future through shaping the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. My special thanks to Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute and Cairo University for making this meeting a great success,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted a special meeting withandofThe meeting was chaired by“The purpose of this important meeting was to discuss the Merck Foundation’sand to define a process to facilitate the enrollment of the selected African Doctors from their respective countries into the,” emphasizedA special committee consisting ofandofdiscussed the challenges and solutions to improve the impact of the program for the next five years.We are committed toSource: Businesswire