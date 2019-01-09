Merck Foundation Partners With National Cancer Institute of Egypt to Provide Master Degree in Medical Oncology for African Doctors

by businesswireindia.com

Merck Foundation supports Africa through the partnership with Egypt, to build the Cancer Care Capacity in the African Continent

Through this partnership, Merck Foundation aims to provide two-year Medical Oncology Master Degree program for African doctors

Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Prof. Abdel-Rahman Zekri, Vice Dean of National Cancer Institute said,

Prof. Dr. Hatem Ahmed Aboulkassem, Dean of National Cancer Institute emphasized,

Merck Cancer Access Program :

Over 43 African physicians received Oncology Fellowship programs spanning one to two years, in a bid to help increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa.

Merck More Than A Mother :

More than 84 candidates received three-month hands-on training to be embryologists and fertility specialists from 29 countries to improve quality, regulated and safe fertility care in developing countries.

Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Awards :

Over 56 medical postgraduates will receive a one-year online diploma in diabetes or preventive cardiovascular medicines, as part of the effort to establish a platform of diabetes and hypertension experts in Africa and Asia

, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany partners with Egypt’s National Cancer Institute to provide Master Degree in Medical Oncology for African doctors. This initiative is a part of Merck Foundation’s ‘Merck Cancer Access Program’ that has been initiated by the Merck Foundation to increase the limited number of oncologists across Africa.Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasizedWe are pleased to announce our partnership with the National Cancer Institute, Egypt, which is considered as the benchmark of Cancer Care in Northern Africa and Middle East. We are committed to improve patient’s access to care. We currently have 5 students from Ghana, Namibia, Liberia and Rwanda, registered with the Master Degree program in Medical Oncology under Merck Cancer Access Program. We plan to expand this program to more African countries like, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal, Uganda and Kenya. We believe that our partnership in Egypt will go a long way and together we can play a vital role in Africa.""I strongly believe that building capacity by having trained Oncologists in each African countries is pivotal, since lack of professional skills is the key challenge in Africa and developing countries,"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Merck Foundation to support in building cancer care capacity in rest of African countries. The collaboration in the field of academics will effectively enhance the capabilities to prevent, detect and treat the rising cases of cancer in these countries."The scarcity of trained healthcare personnel capable of tackling prevention, early diagnosis and management of cancer is a bigger challenge, and therefore, this partnership will prove to be very beneficial for many African countries."Merck Foundation has initiated the following activities in partnership with academia, ministries of health and the offices of First Ladies in more than 35 countries:. Source: Businesswire