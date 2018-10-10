Merck Foundation Plans to Conduct 5th Edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Dakar, Senegal

by businesswireindia.com

5 th Edition of ‘Merck Africa Asia Luminary’ will be conducted under the patronage of The President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL

Merck Foundation will celebrate 350 th Anniversary of Merck and the 1 st anniversary of Merck Foundation during their Luminary

14 African First Ladies, 20 Ministers of Health and More than 500 African healthcare providers from Africa and Asia to benefit from several educational and social development sessions

Building Fertility care capacity and breaking the Infertility Stigma in Africa and Asia

The role of Merck Foundation together with Governments to improve access to equitable healthcare solutions in Africa’

will involve

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany plans to conductunder the patronage ofand, and in partnership with theemphasized, "is very proud to welcome our guests of honor and keynote speakers, The First Ladies of 14 African Countries;. Together we will work on strong strategy to build healthcare capacity and provide the necessary training to establish a strong platform of experts in Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer and Fertility care in their countries in collaboration with their offices and ministries of health.""During the conference, Merck Foundation will also celebrate two important occasions; the, the World's Oldest Pharmaceutical & Chemical Company established in 1668 and thewill deliver his address and closing remarks on the Day 2 of the conference.will deliver the keynote speech along withThe first high-level Ministerial panel onwill involveFounder-Access to Medicine Foundation, Chairman Index Initiative building, World Benchmarking Alliance;President of Africa Fertility Society;Past President of International Federation of Fertility Societies – IFFS;Chairperson of IIRRH, India;Professor & Head, Department of Clinical Embryology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education;Head of Middle East & Africa, Merck Biopharma;Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation.The second high-level Ministerial panel onDean, Academic Projects, Tata Memorial Centre, India;Vice Chancellor – Maharastra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) India;Vice Dean – National Cancer Institute, Cairo University;Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation.Countries participating include: Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroun, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte D'ivoire, D R of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea Conakry, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherland, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, U.K, U.S.A, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.