Merck Foundation to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus in African French Speaking Countries in Partnership With Their First Ladies

​Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation started “Separated but Connected” Initiative



Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Madam AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. Madam HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad; H.E. Madam ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and H.E. Madam AMÏNATA MAIGA KEÏTA, The First Lady of Mali.



The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.



Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.”



“I am very proud to partner with the First Ladies of Africa in more than 15 countries to raise awareness about COVID 19 through our important partners, the media to be able to spectate facts from misconceptions and myth. This is very important during this unsettling period of our lives,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.



Dr. Kelej also emphasized on a very important issue in the current scenario, “The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Moreover, school closures translate into a heightened burden of informal care within families, affecting women negatively more than men. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. This issue also needs to be highlighted by the journalists.”



The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English speaking, Portuguese Speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.



Merck Foundation has also initiated these awards in Asian and middle eastern Countries.



Details of the Merck Foundation “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards



Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Mali and other French speaking African Countries.



Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020



How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to [email protected]

along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment



Categories and Prize Money:

Category TV Radio Print Online Prize Money

(Upto) USD 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD 500

