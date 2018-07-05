  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Mexican Fund Management Company Fortem Capital Announces Appointment of Yusef Atiyeh Navarro as CEO

by businesswireindia.com

July 5, 2018

Business Wire India

Private fund management company Fortem Capital have appointed Yusef Atiyeh Navarro as their new CEO.

 

Mr Atiyeh joins the business from supermarket giant, Organizacion Soriana, where he was Director of Real Estate Development, Construction and Technology Innovation. He was with the retail group – Mexico’s second-largest supermarket chain – for the last 22 years and oversaw its extensive growth.

 

The appointment is part of the growth plan at Fortem Capital, which specialises in real estate investment programs across Mexico. Launched earlier this year, the firm has already helped develop a series of hotels, as well as commercial and health projects.

 

Founder and previous CEO Miguel Sanchez Navarro Madero, will also take up a new role – Chairman of the Board – with immediate effect.

 

An experienced real estate developer and investment fund manager, Mr Miguel Sanchez Navarro was the founder of Grupo IPB, and helped develop commercial properties including, Via Vallejo and Plaza Chimalhuacán, Plaza Peninsula. He also developed an important Auto Dealer Group in Mexico; IPB Autos, working with major brands Honda, Toyota, BMW, KIA, Hyundai, GM, Suzuki.

 

Speaking about the changes, Mr Sanchez Navarro said they are ready for the start of a new growth plan for the business with Fortem Capital. He explained: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Atiyeh to the company and know he will be an asset during this exciting time.

 

“He brings with him a wealth of experience working with one of Mexico’s most respected businesses – and we look forward to seeing how he helps to strengthen Fortem Capital’s future.”

 

ends

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿