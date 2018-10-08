MGID, A Global Native Advertising Network, is Entering the Indian Market

by businesswireindia.com

MGID, a global ad network specializing in native advertising, has announced its strategy towards increasing its market share in India in 2019.

Founded in 2008, MGID has a strong presence in the US and European markets, providing high-tech advertising solutions and developing tailored digital strategies for its clients. Now MGID is putting India in the center of the company’s new regional development strategy. Partnering with top Indian publishers like News18, Moneycontrol to name a few, the company is ready to introduce its in-house native solution to the advertising agencies.

“We are very much interested in the Indian market, less saturated than the English-speaking ones, yet very lucrative, with large internal demand for new digital marketing tools. We are the ones offering these tools”, said Sergii Denysenko, MGID CEO. “MGID’s non-intrusive native ad solutions provide a value-added experience to the target audience, engage it with the brand’s ad content and, consequently, expand brand awareness”, Denysenko adds.

MGID aims to further expand its reach in the Indian market next year: attending industry’s major conferences, sharing many years of expertise and outside-the-box digital advertising solutions.

