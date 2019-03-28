Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar to Host Discovery School Super League (DSSL) Powered by Byjus – The Learning App

Multi-talented personalities Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar have united after 4 years to be the host of India’s biggest ever integrated school quiz show Discovery School Super League (DSSL) Powered by Byju's – The Learning App. Conceptualized at a never-before scale, the on-ground leg of DSSL has reached out to an unprecedented 12,300 plus schools touching over 43 lakh students in the age-group of 8 to 14 years across the nation.

The on-air six-episode phase of DSSL premieres April 28 on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, and Discovery Kids. The quiz will feature teams from 29 states and 1 Union Territory (Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, Mini Mathur, said, “I'm a complete quiz head and love being part of shows which unearth the true hidden knowledge potential of children of India. The role of a quizmaster is not as simple as it may seem – one needs to make the children comfortable & unintimidated so that they are unfazed with the occasion and can remember their facts as and when the time arises… and yet keep the energy of the game high. I am excited to be part of DSSL because the process of identifying team of each state has been very exhaustive. I admire both brands – Byju’s and Discovery and it is a pleasure to work closely with them. Byju’s is an amazing start-up story in the field of education while Discovery is a global leader in real life entertainment – to which my kids are also hooked to.”

“The scale of DSSL is amazing. The fact that the on-ground phase touched more than 43 lakh children, and only 60 made it to the TV round tells you a deeper story that the standard of quiz would be very high; the competition intense. I am excited to be amongst such talented bunch,” said Cyrus Sahukar. “I look forward to hosting the quiz with close friend Mini Mathur and together we will make sure it turns out to be fun, exciting and an engaging show."

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world.

Discovery Communications India, country’s leading factual entertainment network, is dedicated to satisfying curiosity, engaging and entertaining viewers with high-quality content through its portfolio of 13 channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Discovery Tamil and a premium sports channel DSPORT. From survival to natural history, wonders of science to extreme jobs, motoring to travel and lifestyle, and the latest engineering marvels to original content productions to live sporting events, each channel offers distinct must-watch programming to engage viewers across the country.

For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com.