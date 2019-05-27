MJSPR Architect of “Telangana for Modi” Campaign

MJSPR is a PR, Branding and Strategy Consulting Firm headquartered in Bengaluru. Political Strategy & Campaigning is one of the primary services of the firm headed by Strategist and its Founder CEO MJ Srikant himself. The firm’s political portfolio includes surveys, microtargeting, thought leadership & image positioning, complete campaign strategy formulation for candidates or parties based on survey analysis & inferences, and end to end implementation of Campaigns constituting both conventional and digital frameworks.

Telangana For Modi campaign being launched by the campaign Founder, Techno-entrepreneur and BJP state leader, Gajjala Yoganand, and campaign strategist & Founder CEO of MJSPR, MJ Srikant in the presence of other leaders who form the core group of Modi Army

Their campaigns for two former MPs – Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Late H N Ananth Kumar and Former MP, C S Puttaraju for 2014 Lok Sabha elections were successful and saw the respective candidates win. In 2017 the firm conducted a survey for a candidate in Tumakuru constituency for the state election in Karnataka and the results ended up reflecting their survey insights for the constituency. In 2018 the firm’s digital campaign for one of the BJP candidates for Telangana state elections was ranked third by Eenadu News Paper.

Strategist for Telangana For Modi campaign and Founder CEO of MJSPR, MJ Srikant in discussion with the Hon'ble Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during 'Professionals Meet', which was organized as a part of Telangana For Modi campaign

In 2019 the firm took up a challenge of strategizing and implementing a unique movement called “Telangana For Modi” as a citizens’ initiative of ‘Modi Army’ Founded by Techno-entrepreneur and senior state BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand.

“The movement was conceived on multiple objectives with a primary focus on sensitizing the public on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms, schemes and policies transforming India over the last 5 years and galvanize support from across societal sects," said MJ Srikant, the Chief Strategist of the campaign.

The movement was predominantly mobilized through a digital framework constituting 21 social media handles and an exclusive website. While social media handles proliferated facts and funneled audience reach & engagement, the website harnessed volunteers and supporters for Modi Army and various public events that were organized as a part of the Telangana For Modi citizens’ movement.

“Telangana for Modi online campaigns were able to raise a huge response, in the virtual world and in real world attracting the attention of people from myriad walks of life because of its apolitical look at Modi’s development agenda. Under 60 days the campaigns achieved a total reach of close to 4.2 million,” added Srikant.

Responding to the significant rise in vote share for BJP in Telangana, Yoganand said, “I am overwhelmed by the response of people and their awareness about Prime Minister Modi’s development agenda. I would like to thank BJP state president Dr. K Laxman for having given the strategic freedom and support to conceive and drive the movement. We are happy the campaign was of support to the candidates and they were able to leverage from it.”

During the campaign phase, Telangana For Modi team organized numerous public engagement events including a ‘Professionals Meet' and a marathon named ‘Run For Nation, Run For Modi' which also turned out to be public engagement windows for the candidates of 4 constituencies in Hyderabad.

“Addressing the ‘Professionals Meet’ in March at Hyderabad, the Union Defense Minister had stated ‘Telangana For Modi campaign is invigorating for those of us involved in campaigning at the ground level’. In several ways this campaign has been a case study for us on how a citizens’ campaign can effectively sensitize public under just 60 days,” stated Srikant.

MJSPR is a Multi Vertical Company, providing end to end solutions in PR, Branding and Strategy Consulting. One of its core vertical is providing political strategy and campaigning solutions, wherein their focus is to empower and transform the outlook of the political leader across all stakeholders through innovative & strategic thinking and meticulous implementation framework.

