Mobi Is Here: ResMed’s First Portable Oxygen Device Now Widely Available in the U.S.

Mobi delivers an optimal balance of oxygen output, battery life and weight for effective therapy wherever people go

ResMed’s growing COPD portfolio now helps treat people in most stages of their disease

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a leader in respiratory care medical devices and out-of-hospital care software, announced that its premier portable oxygen concentrator, Mobi, is now widely available in the United States.

Mobi offers an optimal balance of oxygen delivery, weight and battery life so that millions of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other chronic diseases can enjoy ResMed-quality oxygen therapy wherever they go.

“Simply put, Mobi keeps you mobile, which research shows is so important in terms of helping people with COPD lower their risk of hospitalization and early death,” said ResMed Respiratory Care President Richie McHale. “Mobi’s ideal balance of weight, battery life and oxygen output empowers people to stay active, and live their lives to the fullest.”

ResMed now offers a wide variety of solutions to help people manage their COPD at most stages: Mobi for people requiring oxygen therapy, Astral and AirCurve 10 ST-A devices for cloud-connected in-home ventilation, for people with severe COPD. Propeller rounds out this portfolio with mild- to moderate-stage COPD solutions.

“The broad suite of devices ResMed now offers to treat COPD at different stages is truly life-changing,” McHale said. “But really we’re just getting started in terms of helping 380 million people with COPD improve their quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower healthcare costs,” McHale said.

Mobi will be available in other countries later this year, pending regulatory approval.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

