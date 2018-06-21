  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Monster Energy Now Available in India With Coca-Cola India Partnership

by businesswireindia.com

June 21, 2018

Business Wire India

As part of a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola India, Monster Energy will soon be releasing its popular energy drinks all across the country. The product launch hopes to energize India's active, young, social and fast-growing population, and debuting Monster Energy through its partnership with Coca-Cola will help enable this.

According to The New York Times, about 1 million Indian citizens turn 18 each month, the milestone age where children become adults and venture off into the world to chase their dreams. Monster Energy is aiming to be the fuel for these young Indians as they reach for their goals, whatever they may be.

Monster Energy will be the fuel for young Indians chasing big dreams around the clock starting now.

The United Nations' World Population Prospects 2017 revision report states that India will overtake China as the most populous nation. India's population is young by most of the world's standard, with the median age at 27.

With a young population, and many ambitious and enthusiastic young professionals finding their place in the world, Monster Energy is proud to offer a product with great taste and one that can give them the energy boost to help them in their journey. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿