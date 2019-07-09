Moody’s Analytics and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award together with Hua Xia Bank.

The award recognizes Hua Xia Bank’s successful implementation of the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ Impairment solution, which should help the bank achieve an accelerated timeline to meet International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9, fulfill various operational and technical requirements, and improve risk management.

“We’re delighted to receive this award from The Asian Banker, and particularly pleased to share it with Hua Xia Bank. It is a result of the excellent collaboration between our firms,” said Tianwei Zhu, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are committed to delivering the best IFRS 9 impairment solution in the market. This recognition showcases that commitment and the unique combination of Moody’s Analytics software, models, and expertise that is at the heart of our award-winning solutions.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

About Hua Xia Bank

Hua Xia Bank started operation in Beijing in October 1992. In September 2003, the bank went public as the fifth of Chinese banks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Ticker: 600015). As of the end of 2018, with total assets of RMB 2.68 trillion, Hua Xia Bank has formed a "hub-and-spoke" network of 42 branches, 66 sub-branches, and 1,022 outlets in 110 cities at prefecture-level and above, and a settlement network of more than 1,355 correspondent banks located in 344 cities across 103 countries and regions covering major global trade zones. Hua Xia Bank ranked 56th in terms of core Tier 1 capital in 2019 according to The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks ranking published in July, 9 places higher than last year.

