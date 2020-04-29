Moody's Analytics Launches SolvencyWatch™ Solution for Insurers’ Capital Monitoring

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its new SolvencyWatch solution, which helps insurers efficiently monitor their key solvency metrics.

Powered by Moody’s Analytics award-winning modeling capabilities, the SolvencyWatch solution provides fast valuation of an insurer’s assets and liabilities. Chief risk officers can then monitor their solvency position in real time and answer “what-if” questions related to changes in the market.

“Insurers need solutions that provide senior management with timely and actionable financial analytics,” said Jack Cheyne, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “These metrics are increasingly important in the current environment, so it’s very pleasing to see customers are already using SolvencyWatch to deliver management information that can help firms navigate business through uncertain times.”

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics SolvencyWatch solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005420/en/

Source: Businesswire